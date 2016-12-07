Native versus emulation for running RISC OS in 2017 (Part 1)

Native versus emulation for running RISC OS in 2016 (Part 1)

George Greenfield Message #123952, posted by Bucksboy at 11:05, 8/12/2016

Posts: 54 I'd expect the higher-end native hardware (Titanium, IGEP, ARMX6) to show a substantial edge over emulation on any MacOS or Windows platform. The Pi3 should just shade it over VRPC. There wouldn't be much to choose between RPi2/Zero and emulation; I'd expect the emulator to shade the Pi1.

Andrew Rawnsley Message #123953, posted by arawnsley at 12:43, 8/12/2016, in reply to message #123952

Posts: 449 I actually ran some Datapower tests recently between x86-native (DP for Windows), RISCube (RISC OS), ARMX6 and TiMachine. This was a monster database where the processing time was in *minutes*. It could probably have been redesigned better, but this was what the customer was using.



Quite intriguingly, there was negligable difference between TiMachine, ARMX6 and RISCube (4 to 5 seconds out of several minutes). TiMachine won, RISCube (which was also doing video encoding at the time) was two seconds slower, and ARMX6 a further second or so after that. Essentially all within about a 2-3% margin.



This could be altered a bit by copying data to RAM disc which helped both ARMX6 and TiMachine, but not dramatically so.



The test was won, I'm afraid, by native x86 DataPower by a margin that would make a practical difference to the customer. He has gone for a RISCube setup where he can click to pass through his database from RISC OS to Win Datapower transparently, thus giving him the best of both worlds.



It is interesting, because it really says whatever you pick, you're going to get a great RISC OS experience.



Note that from what Aaron once told me, MacVA isn't as optimal as RISCube setup, so that may also affect things. I'm not a Mac person, so I can't speak from much experience. I'd assume the core emulation would be the same (as both systems use x86 CPUs and the ARM->x86 translation should be similar), but I don't know how many other layers are involved etc.



Regarding these "other layers", I experienced this the other day. Without going in to detail, I found "night and day" differences by altering various things and making adjustments to a VA system last week. Because I'm so used to building things my own way (where all of this is second nature), it was quite shocking how much worse "real world" vendor/DIY-system ran/felt.



Also, 16M colours at sensible res *should* be possible on VA, as I've used that myself. My "day-to-day" VRPC setup is 3440x1440 @ 32k (VRPC is optimised for 32k) running at a smooth 75hz. That needs more than 1920x1200 in 16M.



George Greenfield Message #123954, posted by Bucksboy at 17:30, 8/12/2016, in reply to message #123953

Posts: 54 I'd imagine Datapower makes heavy use of floating point ops, in which case x86 systems (including VRPC) with access to hardware fp would have a considerable advantage? I ran RPCEmu on a reasonably quick (3.4GHz Core i7) Windows desktop for a couple of years and overall I would say my current RPi2 with SSD hard disk is a bit faster for most tasks. But we mustn't pre-empt Matthew! Roll on Pt. 2!

George Greenfield Message #123955, posted by Bucksboy at 17:31, 8/12/2016, in reply to message #123954

Posts: 54 But we mustn't pre-empt Matthew! Roll on Pt. 2! Wrong evangelist! Sorry Mark.

Andrew Rawnsley Message #123956, posted by arawnsley at 18:31, 8/12/2016, in reply to message #123954

Posts: 449 Don't think DP uses FP (certainly not on RISC OS) but the Windows results might be skewed by that - hard to say. It's just an interesting case of the same program being available for all test platforms. I've never seen VA benefit from FP (to my knowledge).



Note that I wouldn't (personally) set much stay in RPCemu as an example of a virtual RISC OS machine performance-wise. It may well have improved, but it was no substitute for my RISCube setup last time I tried it. My understanding is that it has improved quite significantly, but at the time (about 3 years ago, I think?), the difference was night and day.



For reference, my work setup is about two-thirds RISCube, and 1/3 ARMX6/TiMachine depending what I'm working on. I actually find it very hard to tell much practical difference between any of them, unless you stress test with something like OtterBrowser.



Rob Kendrick Message #123957, posted by nunfetishist at 09:38, 9/12/2016, in reply to message #123956



Posts: 477 Database operations are almost always IO-bound, and RISC OS's IO is pretty rubbish. Running on an emulator, you get the benefit of all the may layers of block caching and write-through buffers that the host OS (Linux, OSX or Windows) provides; from the software running on the emulator's point of view, the hard drive will appear to run at Ludicrous Speed.

George Greenfield Message #123958, posted by Bucksboy at 12:33, 9/12/2016, in reply to message #123957

Posts: 54 ... from the software running on the emulator's point of view, the hard drive will appear to run at Ludicrous Speed. That's the upside of emulation: the downside is that the processor will seem deplorably slow (MIPS = 15-20% of the underlying h/ware clockspeed). You pays your money....

Rob Kendrick Message #123959, posted by nunfetishist at 16:04, 10/12/2016, in reply to message #123958



Posts: 477 ... from the software running on the emulator's point of view, the hard drive will appear to run at Ludicrous Speed. That's the upside of emulation: the downside is that the processor will seem deplorably slow (MIPS = 15-20% of the underlying h/ware clockspeed). You pays your money.... Yes, but for many tasks the CPU is not the bottleneck; in these situations emulators absolutely smash the real hardware. And frankly, managing 15-20% of the host processor's clock speed is a marvellous achievement. Five host instructions to emulate a guest one? Fantastic effort by both RPCemu and VirtualRPC. (Ignoring statistical complexities like the JIT.)

George Greenfield Message #123960, posted by Bucksboy at 23:14, 10/12/2016, in reply to message #123959