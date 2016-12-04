How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Leave RISC OS: 10 Years On

George Greenfield Message #123946, posted by Bucksboy at 12:45, 5/12/2016

Posts: 54 A good and interesting idea, to revisit your opinion ten years on. But in truth, I found John's reprise somewhat superficial. His original article, which I re-read, focuses largely (and angrily) on the OS fork between ROL and Castle, and he claims that this is still the case, but anyone with more than nodding acquaintance with the current RISC OS scene would surely agree that it's game, set and match to ROOL - ROL has disappeared, and versions 4.39 and 6 are only of relevance to emulation and the dwindling handful of Risc PC users. Meanwhile version 5 can now run natively on multiple recent-ish ARM hardware at price points ranging from the cost of a pub lunch to the thick end of a grand: a state of affairs utterly inconceivable in 2006. Development of the OS itself to add functionality and stability continues, albeit at a slow pace enforced by lack of manpower. Also overlooked is the ROOL Forum, which in ten years has gone from a few lone voices crying in the wilderness to a rich, active and supportive resource.

But John revisits another aspect: what is RISC OS useful for? It is true that an entire range of activity, particularly involving video and animation, is closed to the RISC OS user. It is also true that the OS is deficient in many areas (the internet stack, I/O speed, multithreading etc). On the other hand, most of the key apps are still being developed and the Otter browser (which I'm using to type this) offers a greatly enhanced ability to access the internet proactively. The arrival of CloudFS has given access to cloud services which means that material produced on a RISC OS machine is easily accessible to other computers, tablets and smartphones. Consequently I find that instead of switching on my PC daily, I now work mostly on my RISC OS Pi and resort to Windows only when Flash or video is involved.

So at the risk of appearing a hopeless optimist, I believe much has changed in ten years, mostly for the better, and that the future holds out a real possibility of further enhancement.

Chris Message #123947, posted by Chris at 15:42, 5/12/2016, in reply to message #123946

Posts: 283 Good grief - has it really been ten years since that article? That's terrifying.



Yes, RISC OS really only exists these days as a hobby OS. I still enjoy tinkering with it, but couldn't imagine using it for much serious real-world stuff. The main change for me since John's original article is just as this update says - computing itself isn't really very interesting any more. The differences between major OSes are pretty small (they can all run Photoshop, Word, etc), and what's left is fairly minor interface differences and web standards. RISC OS can't match the big boys any more, hasn't done for twenty years and probably never will do again. But it's still nice to use the desktop, and designing icons in Paint has somehow never stopped being fun (for me...).



It's probably not quite fair to claim that the OS fork is still a live issue, though - ROOL's the only game in town now, and to the extent there's still a RISC OS market/community it's centred on that.

David Feugey Message #123948, posted by dfeugey at 18:05, 5/12/2016, in reply to message #123947

Posts: 14 I'm sorry to say that this is not RISC OS that did not move, but you. The fact is that we have today a version of RISC OS 5 for a sub 40$ board, with great power.



And you're still on the 'we don't have the (secondary) features of Select'. You're right. But we could also see the good points:

1- still alive

2- new computers almost each year

3- still have our own ASM/C/C++ stack

4- still have some great software



Remove Windows, macOS, Linux and BSD and you won't see so much OS with such a big ecosystem.



So yes, RISC OS is no use for many people. But it's not nothing/over/dead. It can be even useful for some commercial projects (not very often, but more than other alternative operating systems). As an alternative operating system, RISC OS is probably number one today.



Peter Howkins Message #123949, posted by flibble at 21:13, 5/12/2016, in reply to message #123948





Posts: 858 Meanwhile back in reality.



In the last 10 years the userbase has shrunk, new software has turned from a trickle to a drip, the number of people whose livelihoods are made from RISC OS has dropped [1]. Software compatibility has dropped through the floor *again*. The 30 quid computer didn't actually grow the market much. Everything on the platform is so bloody expensive compared to elsewhere [1]. The ROOL project has delivered platform ports but not really provided any extra core features or made the platform any easier to develop for.



It is not that the platform is not dead, it is that the remaining RISC OS community either enjoy playing with zombies or engaging in necrophillia.



This may seem like a complaint or dig at the people involved, but let us be honest here, we have all moved on (too some degree), and personally if all future RISC OS development in its entirety disappeared tomorrow its impact would be nothing.



But "woo, yay, ain't risc os great", etc, etc.



David Feugey Message #123950, posted by dfeugey at 22:57, 5/12/2016, in reply to message #123949

Member

Posts: 14 > and personally if all future RISC OS development in its entirety disappeared tomorrow its impact would be nothing.

To be honest, almost nobody knows it exists.



> Everything on the platform is so bloody expensive compared to elsewhere

Elsewhere = other alternative OS? Or once again Windows / macOS / Linux?



> but not really provided any extra core features or made the platform any easier to develop for.

I can't agree with that. Read releases notes of RISC OS and DDE. There are a lot of new things, even if there is almost no one to use them

Steffen Huber Message #123951, posted by hubersn at 00:34, 6/12/2016, in reply to message #123946