For the past few years Vince Hudd of RISCOSitory has been organising the community-led RISC OS Awards , and he's just announced that the voting form for the 2016 awards is now available . And unlike some other votes that have happened this year, the RISC OS Awards can only lead to good things, so please head on over and take a look.The voting form will be up until late February, which means the results are to be expected sometime in March.