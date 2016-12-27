log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017? (News:2)
- Native versus emulation in 2016 (Part 3) (News:)
- New Computer Museum, Cumbria (Gen:14)
- Acorn A3010 Documentary (Gen:5)
- Native versus emulation in 2016 (Part 2) (News:3)
- Voting now open for 2016 RISC OS Awards (News:)
- MP3 playback on Raspberry pi 2 (Gen:3)
- shift to open directory VNC (Gen:1)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:7)
- RISC OS Interview - Rob Spowson (News:2)
Related articles
- Native versus emulation in 2016 (Part 3)
- Native versus emulation in 2016 (Part 2)
- RISC OS Interview - Rob Sprowson
- Native versus emulation for running RISC OS in 2017 (Part 1)
- RISC OS Interviews - Hilary and Matthew Philips
- !Organizer reaches 2.26
- RISC OS Interviews - Tom Williamson
- RISC OS Interviews - Jeffrey Lee
- First Impressions of RComp's TiMachine
- First impressions of the new RaspberryPi
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017?
 

Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017?

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:30, 27/12/2016 |
 
The RISC PC was released in the mid 1990s while the Iyonix came out in the early 2000s and was available until the end of that decade. So if you are using a RISC PC, it could well be 20 years old and even your Iyonix is likely to be at least 8 years old.
 
This equipment is now obsolete in computer terms if it works at all, (you have changed the batteries before they leaked...)
 
There are FOUR reasons why you might be using a RISC PC (Or Iyonix) in 2017.
 
Retro
This is (IMHO) a really good reason for using a RISC PC in 2017. There is nothing like the original kit to get the true feel for days gone by. And there is a lively discussion on the Stardot forums on keeping vintage computers like BBC and RISC PCs going. But this is not the same as having a modern, general system.
 
Nostalgia/Attachment
Many people get very attached to items. In this case the question is whether your real attachment is to the RISC PC (which has not developed) or running RISC OS on a powerful machine (which has).
 
Backwards support
It may be that you cannot live without a specific piece of software hardware which only runs on these old machines. In which case, we would love to hear what it is. Maybe there are alternatives or interest in providing a more modern alternative?
 
Inertia
It has always worked and so no need to change.This is true, but computing moves on and you can now get faster machines with more modern versions of RISC OS and get more done on your favourite platform. Ironically, most modern televisions have HDMI inputs, so we can now go back to the 80s with our new Raspberry Pi plugged into the TV!
 
So what computer will you be using in 2017?
 
  Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017?
  dfeugey (06:17 28/12/2016)
  microbits (07:18 28/12/2016)
 
David Feugey Message #123974, posted by dfeugey at 06:17, 28/12/2016
Member
Posts: 15 		Some Raspberry Pi
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
rob andrews Message #123975, posted by microbits at 07:18, 28/12/2016, in reply to message #123974
Member
Posts: 20 		Pi 3 & omap 5 Evm my main machine do have two risc pc and an iyonix but it about time I put them out to pasture not sure what to do with them as I live in Aus. I. Would love to use RISC OS in our interactive displays but without a good video player and up to date browser that's not going to happen any time soon.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017?
  