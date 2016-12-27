



Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017? Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:30, 27/12/2016 | Opinion







This equipment is now obsolete in computer terms if it works at all, (you have changed the batteries before they leaked...)



There are FOUR reasons why you might be using a RISC PC (Or Iyonix) in 2017.



Retro

This is (IMHO) a really good reason for using a RISC PC in 2017. There is nothing like the original kit to get the true feel for days gone by. And there is a lively discussion on the



Nostalgia/Attachment

Many people get very attached to items. In this case the question is whether your real attachment is to the RISC PC (which has not developed) or running RISC OS on a powerful machine (which has).



Backwards support

It may be that you cannot live without a specific piece of software hardware which only runs on these old machines. In which case, we would love to hear what it is. Maybe there are alternatives or interest in providing a more modern alternative?



Inertia

It has always worked and so no need to change.This is true, but computing moves on and you can now get faster machines with more modern versions of RISC OS and get more done on your favourite platform. Ironically, most modern televisions have HDMI inputs, so we can now go back to the 80s with our new Raspberry Pi plugged into the TV!



So what computer will you be using in 2017?



The RISC PC was released in the mid 1990s while the Iyonix came out in the early 2000s and was available until the end of that decade. So if you are using a RISC PC, it could well be 20 years old and even your Iyonix is likely to be at least 8 years old.This equipment is now obsolete in computer terms if it works at all, (you have changed the batteries before they leaked...)There are FOUR reasons why you might be using a RISC PC (Or Iyonix) in 2017.This is (IMHO) a really good reason for using a RISC PC in 2017. There is nothing like the original kit to get the true feel for days gone by. And there is a lively discussion on the Stardot forums on keeping vintage computers like BBC and RISC PCs going. But this is not the same as having a modern, general system.Many people get very attached to items. In this case the question is whether your real attachment is to the RISC PC (which has not developed) or running RISC OS on a powerful machine (which has).It may be that you cannot live without a specific piece of software hardware which only runs on these old machines. In which case, we would love to hear what it is. Maybe there are alternatives or interest in providing a more modern alternative?It has always worked and so no need to change.This is true, but computing moves on and you can now get faster machines with more modern versions of RISC OS and get more done on your favourite platform. Ironically, most modern televisions have HDMI inputs, so we can now go back to the 80s with our new Raspberry Pi plugged into the TV!So what computer will you be using in 2017? Will you still be using a RISC PC in 2017? dfeugey (06:17 28/12/2016)

microbits (07:18 28/12/2016)

David Feugey Message #123974, posted by dfeugey at 06:17, 28/12/2016 Member

Posts: 15 Some Raspberry Pi [ Log in to reply ] rob andrews Message #123975, posted by microbits at 07:18, 28/12/2016, in reply to message #123974 Member

Posts: 20 Pi 3 & omap 5 Evm my main machine do have two risc pc and an iyonix but it about time I put them out to pasture not sure what to do with them as I live in Aus. I. Would love to use RISC OS in our interactive displays but without a good video player and up to date browser that's not going to happen any time soon. [ Log in to reply ]

