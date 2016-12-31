  What would you like/hope to see in 2017

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:24, 31/12/2016 | Opinion





The last day of 2016 is a time to look forward to 2017. So what would you like to see in 2017? Here is my wishlist to get you thinking....



1. Full release of twin monitor support for my Titanium.

2. New versions of !EasiWriter and !Artworks (which have not see new releases since 2012/2013).

3. A new RISC OS 5 stable release.

4. Continued improvements to !Otter (90% of my time is spent in JavaScript heavy applications like BaseCamp, Trello and Fogbugz which do not currently work). I would love to be able to access these on RISC OS.

5. A new version of !Zap with all the versions merged together. It is still my favourite tool for editing and examining alsorts of files (I use it for dissecting the guts of PDF files at work).



