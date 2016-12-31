log in | register | forums
What would you like/hope to see in 2017

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:24, 31/12/2016 |
 
The last day of 2016 is a time to look forward to 2017. So what would you like to see in 2017? Here is my wishlist to get you thinking....
 
1. Full release of twin monitor support for my Titanium.
2. New versions of !EasiWriter and !Artworks (which have not see new releases since 2012/2013).
3. A new RISC OS 5 stable release.
4. Continued improvements to !Otter (90% of my time is spent in JavaScript heavy applications like BaseCamp, Trello and Fogbugz which do not currently work). I would love to be able to access these on RISC OS.
5. A new version of !Zap with all the versions merged together. It is still my favourite tool for editing and examining alsorts of files (I use it for dissecting the guts of PDF files at work).
 
  What would you like/hope to see in 2017
  dfeugey (11:56 31/12/2016)
  Bucksboy (19:06 31/12/2016)
 
David Feugey Message #123979, posted by dfeugey at 11:56, 31/12/2016
Member
Posts: 16 		Very good summary.

I'll add:
New DDE.
Pi3 support.
Better RDP / VNC clients.
RPC support for ArchiEmu smile

[Edited by dfeugey at 11:56, 31/12/2016]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
George Greenfield Message #123980, posted by Bucksboy at 19:06, 31/12/2016, in reply to message #123979
Member
Posts: 55 		I'd like to see !Otter development continue and also that of !CloudFS - both constitute a major step forward for RISC OS in their respective fields IMHO. I'd also love to see further progress towards multi-core operation, though I don't underestimate the obstacles that lie on this path.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: What would you like/hope to see in 2017
  