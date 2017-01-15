



ROOL updates RISC OS development toolset to release 27 Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:07, 15/1/2017 | RISC OS Open Ltd, Software







The update includes changes to multiple tools, so ROOL provides a complete new release to replace your existing DDE26 release (simply deleted and use the new version).



The headline of the update is to bring the tools in line with Zero Page relocation. The software will now run correctly on a ZPP enabled RISC OS system and all the tools and libraries have been updated to work with ZPP.



As an additional bonus, the Basic Compiler (!ABC compiler) has seen some upgrades with fixes, long lost examples now back again and a new manual.



In the email, ROOL also draw developers attention to their



The full announcement is



If you are not currently a registered developer and interested in writing software for RISC OS, it is also well worth signing up for the discounts and announcements.



DDE (the Collection of tools for developing software in Basic, C and Assembly) has been updated to release 27. If you have a DDE26, you should receive an email telling you that you are eligible for a free update. Developers with older releases can upgrade for 25 pounds.The update includes changes to multiple tools, so ROOL provides a complete new release to replace your existing DDE26 release (simply deleted and use the new version).The headline of the update is to bring the tools in line with Zero Page relocation. The software will now run correctly on a ZPP enabled RISC OS system and all the tools and libraries have been updated to work with ZPP.As an additional bonus, the Basic Compiler (!ABC compiler) has seen some upgrades with fixes, long lost examples now back again and a new manual.In the email, ROOL also draw developers attention to their technical development notes for builds and reminds us that !Make is now really a legacy option.The full announcement is here If you are not currently a registered developer and interested in writing software for RISC OS, it is also well worth signing up for the discounts and announcements. Log in to comment on this article

