What are you hoping to see at South-West Show
 

What are you hoping to see at South-West Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:57, 6/2/2017 | ,
 
The South-West Show is now less than three weeks away. Given that Companies often gear their updates around the major shows, we generally see a spike in activity around each event.
 
So this is my top 6 items I am hoping to see at South-West Show....
 
1. More visitors. There has been a general increase in RISC OS activity over the last 12 months and it would be nice to see that feedback into Show attendance. The event is held at a hotel and there is a special rate for bed and breakfast. If you are going to be there the previous night, why not post a comment and see else might be around?
2. New editions of Archive and DragNDrop. My regular fix of news, reviews, gossip, tutorials and new ideas.
3. Font Dir Pro update from Elesar As Rob Sprowson revealed at the recent Rougol meeting, the updated software is ready and the manual is almost done. I would really like to have this wonderful piece of software installed on my Titanium.
4. New Releases from mw-software !Artworks and !TechWriter have not been updated for some years now. It would be really good to see new releases.
5. Dual Screen software It has been demonstrated so it would be nice to see it completed and released.
6. Some new R-Comp releases Several items 'missed' the London Show. It would be nice to see them at the South-West Show.
 
What would you like to see?
 
Book a night at the Webbington Hotel
Show Website
 
