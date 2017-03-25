



Elesar brings back Font Directory Pro for modern machines Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:53, 25/3/2017 | Reviews, Software



Acorn brought us the exciting world of fonts

One of the things which first excited me about the Acorn Archimedes was the excellent font support (which in some respects is still unique). Once you had tired of Homerton and the other built-in fonts, there is a whole world of fonts out there including high quality conversions of professional libraries like Monotype and URW, the huge EFF font collection and lots of fun fonts included with !Artworks.



The problem that then strikes you is that you have a huge collection of fonts. If you put them all in !Fonts, you get a huge list to scroll down and the whole process slows down. You also find that you spend hours trying to select a font (because you do not get a WYSIWSYG view). So you end up sticking with Homerton and a few other fonts.... These are the problems with Font Directory Pro solves very elegantly.



Look systems gave us a way to make it workable



Font Directory Pro was one of two software products which allowed you to easily manage your growing font collection. It provided you with the following functionality:-

1. A font filing system where you could store all your fonts and arrange in whatever way you wanted.

2. A WYSIWYG font viewer which allowed you to see what all your fonts look like and dynamically switch them on (so the appear in !Fonts only when you want them).

3. A document scanning capability where you could ask the software to scan a file and it would automatically switch on any fonts which were needed in the document.

4. The ability to define collections of fonts so you could easily have different sets of fonts which you could switch on (for example a myDTP fonts collection).



The way I used to use it was to have a small core collection of fonts permanently in !Fonts (I am a big fan of EFF's London font and their fancy Malinka cat font) and some collections for different uses (like Artworks header fonts for posters). It is very flexible so you can take control of your fonts and get the best of both worlds with both a small workable setup and the easy choice of a huge font collection.



and Elesar has brought it back for Modern machines in 2017



The software was originally written by Look Systems and the last release was a patch to make the software work on the new Iyonix. Now Elesar's Rob Sprowson has tracked down the original author for permission to use the software, updated the source code (which consisted of patching together multiple versions/sources), made it work on all the latest hardware and rewritten/updated the manual.



The software is now available from the Elesar and there is even an upgrade price for existing users. You can buy the software directly from Elesar



The software upgrade will update your existing setup (so you can keep your existing setup) and it just works perfectly (I love those types of installers).



There are no new features in this release but Elesar are asking for your ideas on features you would like to see in future versions.



Since I stopped using Font Directory Pro I had forgotten just how pleasant it made using RISC OS as a publishing platform and I think it is another step in again making RISC OS a really exciting platform for getting my work done....



But are there still any fonts for RISC OS

If you are looking for fonts, there are lots avaaible on RISC OS still. You can find them on the Internet, several free ones are available in the RISC OS package manager and !PlingStore, CJEmicros still appear to have lots of fonts



