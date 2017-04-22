



Wakefield 2017 Show Report Posted by Mark Stephens on 21:46, 22/4/2017 | Shows







The Show takes place across 3 rooms. There is a retro room, with lots of 8 bit equipment, a RISC OS room and a third room for talks. It was a really busy show and there were lots of things I did not have time to see or missed.



I spent most of my time in the theatre and RISC OS stands so I will focus on that in my write-up.



RISC OS stands

There were lots of new features, ideas and updates from the stands. Here is what I picked up.



Ident have so far held the price on their Ident cases despite increasing costs of raw items. They are offering both RISC OS and Linux solutions. They operate in many markets outside the traditional RISC OS scene where their clients are asking for Linux.



North One Communications were showing off Organizer 2.26 (which is new to Wakefield) and still getting ideas for a hopeful new release for London Show.



RISCOSbits had their growing range of hardware solutions on show and some neat little covers for your PI case - I think I even spotted a bright yellow one.



Chris Hall had his GPS system updating a map in real time and had several interesting hardware setups using GPS and custom screens.



CJE Micros had their usual large range of hardware and software on offer.



Steve Fryatt was on hand to demonstrate his range of software, which can also be bought on CD and raises money for Charity.



ROOL had their ePic release and the usual selection of Books, USBs and some 10 year old badges for their anniversary.



Drag'N'Drop had the latest release of their magazine, their range of fonts and books/drawing tutorials.



Archive Magazine had both Paul Bevereley, Jim Nagel and the latest release of Archive (released last week).



SoftRock/Riscository had the full range of software and Pi cases on show.



R-Comp had lots of little software updates since last year's show and their full range of hardware and monitors.



Orpheus Internet had their big screen and were discussing both their traditional internet services and new plans with Riscos Developments.



Timothy Baldwin did not have a stand but attracted a lot of interest as he now has RISC OS running on Debian Linux and was able to demonstrate what is a reasonably stable (and quick) beta release.



The talks



Richard Brown had a special talk added to the start of the day. He began by updating us on OrpheusNet. They have been updating their servers which means they will be able to offer new services including better web hosting and VPS (they can offer you your own virtual box to use rather than having to install you box in their data centre). Richard has been involved in lots of other RISC OS projects including ArmMini, ARMX6 and gets lots of suggestions and requests. Sometimes people ask for things and his usual response, is along the lines of "If you are prepared to pay X, we can make it happen".



Richard explained that one specific request at SW South had led him to ask "How much is this worth to you?" An encouraging answer to this has led him to aks other people and in less that 2 months he has managed to put together the 30K he estimates he needs to make it happen. The hope is that this will be the first of several such ventures. The investors are not expecting to see a financial reward from this and the idea is that everyone in the RISC OS community will be able to benefit.



Mindful of previous events not having ended entirely happily, and having secured the funding for the first project, Richard is being cautious on initial announcements. Once a clear timeline can be provided, there will be more details. In the meantime, there is lots of speculation.



In order to provide a legal structure for this, a new Company has been created. Andrew Rawnsley is the second director, as Richard has worked with him before, but the idea is to benefit everyone and anyone is invited to be involved.



At the moment, Richard has most of the funds for his initial project but if you are looking at donating a significant figure (ie over 1,000 pounds), he is happy to tell you more if you would like to sign an NDA.



If you are looking to donate smaller sums, there are plenty of worthy ROOL bounties which you could top up..... Both these efforts are complementing each other to improve RISC OS.



In the interest of full disclosure, Iconbar has signed the NDA and the planned first project is VERY,VERY EXCITING. The people who have put the money in are all fairly shrewd people who are not expecting to see a financial return on their investment but are expecting to see the money used very wisely as specified and expecting to hold Richard and Andrew to account and to deliver.



This is probably the biggest investment in RISC OS since the sale to PACE.



Andrew Rawnsley gave an update on what R-Comp have been up to. There are lots of minor software updates but the recent focus has been on hardware updates and the new laptop. He recapped on recent releaseswith the ARMX6 speed improvements on accessing networks, the RAID solution, new Linux release for TiMachine and new RISC OS builds for all machines as well.



The second half of his talk was devoted to Riscos Developments, with the desire to ensure that RISC OS will still be around in another 20 years and to fix some of the big issues and missing gaps.



Steve Revill from ROOL did not have advanced notice of Riscos Developments, but welcomed the new initiative and looked forward to learning more and working together. ROOL have their ePic release forthe show which was r15 for the PI. It has been an epic release due to the sheer amount of changes and work needed to make it work. As well as the standard RISC OS build (which you can buy from them or download for free), ROOL are now offering a large, fast, SD card combining RISC OS and all the NutPi software for 50 pounds.



ROOL also ran through recently completed and still open bounties.



The EDID bounty is now complete (it autodetect monitors making RISC OS simply and easier to use). Potential other future changes may include hot support and multiple monitors. A second completed bounty now offers support for larger drives up to 2 TIB. A critical part of the RISC OS filing system has been rewritten in C (making it much easier to maintain and enhance). Step 2 will be partition support (still raising funds on bounty and at 2,700)



Open bounties include-



1. USB support bounty to update and sync with net BSD stack

2. Networking and stack overhaul (IPv6,etc)

3. Better clipboard support

4. Compiler support



ROOL's New Zealand division (Andrew Hodgkinson) is doing updates to the ROOL website and hope to add some new features such as targets for bounties.



Jeffrey Lee and others have started looking at multicore



Sine nomine demonstrated a new version of !Impact which added much better import features. This has come out of improvements originally added to OSM. !Impact no longer needs fields in same order. The software shows potential import preview of issues before import and allows you to fix them. Import allows for Merging, update and selection values. There was a quick demo of exporting location to OSM to add as pins (which led nicely into the second part).



OSM has lots of polish and nice to have features added. There is a new resizing tool to choose output size, route tracing, lock button, tracks can be edited, compass and ability to turn map. You can also load photos from web in OSM (once RISC OS has https this will also be able to use Flickr). Future updates will Look at better GPS support and adding contour lines.



CJE Micro's are also excited by RISC OS developments. Chris had his preparations for the show interrupted by a overly complex house move so it was more 'spontaneous' than usual. Chris has 2 different markets with retro/legacy customers as well as customers wanting the latest. So he has secured a support of legacy mice for RISC OS machine and also a supply for older Pi2s (not the new versions which are essentially Pi3s with some bits missing). He also has some nice compact speakers and some KVM switch boxes which will work on both DVI and VGA so you can mix new and old machine. Finally, he gave a recap on changes since last Wakefield with the new !Photodesk release, USB drawing tablet, PiTop laptop



Amcog games have been busy on their sound system and their games and gave us an update on both areas, again with the nice sign summarising the changes and ideas for the new RISC OS sound improvements.



Simon Willcocks Message #124074, posted by Stoppers at 20:01, 3/5/2017 Member

Posts: 278 "once RISC OS has https"



Doesn't it? Why is it difficult? [ Log in to reply ] Bryan Hogan Message #124076, posted by helpful at 03:23, 6/5/2017, in reply to message #124074 Member

Posts: 182 It does. I don't understand that statement! Maybe it should say "javascript"? [ Log in to reply ] Andrew Rawnsley Message #124077, posted by arawnsley at 11:08, 6/5/2017, in reply to message #124074 R-Comp chap

Posts: 454 RiscOSM uses Acorn's http module(s) for fetching data. Their https fetcher relies on an internal Acorn module which hasn't been updated AFAIK.



I would have thought that using curl or webget would be the solution, but there's probably subtleties that I'm not aware of that make that a bad idea.



When I talked to Matthew, his feeling was that since the Acorn http fetcher is present in the ROOL !System repository, it should be used, but it clearly needs some TLC at some point. [ Log in to reply ] David Boddie Message #124078, posted by davidb at 11:37, 6/5/2017, in reply to message #124077 Member

Posts: 113 I think Robert Sprowson mentioned the problems with HTTPS support in his talk from the RISC OS Southwest Show. The kind of maintenance work needed by software like this is exactly the sort of thing that needs a sustainable funding solution. Hopefully, the new company mentioned in the article can help with that. [ Log in to reply ]

