



Acorn World Sat 13th - Sunday 14th May Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:58, 29/4/2017 | Acorn, Education, Shows







It will include machines and software from the whole of Acorn's history and also beyond. And it will also include Acorn's 'children' - the Companies which Acorn helped to create and grow.



Event runs 10am-5pm and tickets will cost 8 pounds (which also gives you full access to the rest of the Museum which includes lots of other history, nostalgia and trivia.



Whether your interest is past, present or future, there will be lots of interest to see...



Museum website



This new event/exhibition is being organised in Cambridge at the Centre for Computing History by the Acorn and BBC User group.It will include machines and software from the whole of Acorn's history and also beyond. And it will also include Acorn's 'children' - the Companies which Acorn helped to create and grow.Event runs 10am-5pm and tickets will cost 8 pounds (which also gives you full access to the rest of the Museum which includes lots of other history, nostalgia and trivia.Whether your interest is past, present or future, there will be lots of interest to see... Acorn World Sat 13th - Sunday 14th May helpful (05:08 4/5/2017)

Bryan Hogan Message #124075, posted by helpful at 05:08, 4/5/2017 Member

Posts: 182 A longer announcement!



Acorn World 2017

Sat 13th & Sun 14th May, 10am-5pm

@ The Centre for Computing History, Cambridge

http://www.computinghistory.org.uk/



The Acorn & BBC User Group in association with the Centre for Computing History, Cambridges premier computer museum, are pleased to announce Acorn World 2017.



This new exhibition will feature machines and software from across Acorns history and beyond, showing how they started, the innovative systems produced along the way, and the legacy of successful technology they left behind.



From the System 1 through to the Atom, BBC Micro, Electron, Archimedes, RiscPC and up to the ill fated Phoebe, plus several rare and prototype machines, they will all be on display and (where possible!) running for you to try out. See the ongoing Cambridge based developments with the Raspberry Pi and Titanium running RISC OS.



Have a go at some BBC BASIC programming on an original Beeb, and watch the same program fly on a Raspberry Pi using RISC OS Pico. Then try driving a BBC turtle with Logo or manipulating an ARM controlled robot arm!



If that all sounds too complicated, then spend some time exploring the UK of 1986 on the BBC Domesday Videodisc system or relaxing with some classic and modern games.



Tickets are only £8 for adults, £7 for over 60s and £6 for children. This includes access to all the museums exhibits featuring mainframe, mini, home computers and games consoles from the past 50 years, plus the Guinness World Record holding MegaProcessor.



Join us at The Centre for Computing History, Rene Court, Coldhams Rd, Cambridge, CB1 3EW



http://www.computinghistory.org.uk/det/43277/Acorn-World-Exhibition-13-14-May-2017/ [ Log in to reply ]

