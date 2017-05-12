



Archive 24.3 Review Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:16, 12/5/2017 | Magazines, Reviews







When the magazine arrives, there is often a survey so you enter when you received your copy. In return, you can view the map showing how quickly the magazine was delivered (and where in the world they are).



It has been a little while since the last issue of Archive, so there was lots of news including breaking news as Wakefield approached. As well as all the updates on events, hardware and software there are some nice updates on Community members (Chris Williams and Stephen Streater get a mention in this edition).



There have been 2 shows since the last issues, so there are 10 pages of show reviews and pictures covering London and South West Shows.



The bulk of Archive Magazine has always been written by its readership and consists generally of either practical tutorial-style material, hints and tips or updates on projects. In this edition:-



1. Chris Hall looks at BBC Basic on the Pico and builds a welcome screen.

2. David Snell explains the new features added to Procad+ for handling Open Street Map data.

3. Chris Hall continues with his series on using GPS from RISC OS.

4. Jim Lesurf tells us about his new hifi website (and how he used RISC OS to create it).

5. Richard Darby looks at Duplex printing to Postscript printers in RISC OS.

6. Mark Stephens looks at RISC OS news sites on the internet.

7. Paul Porcelijn offers some tips on creating XML data on RISC OS for uploading bank details.

8. Gavin Wraith experiments with StrongEd to see what it can do.

9. Gerald Fitton transitions from CRT to LCD monitors.

10. Mark Stephens looks at new Macs in the Mac Matters column.

11. Jim Nagel gets some LED lighting on his keyboard.

12. Bernard Boase has some suggestions and ideas on making sure you do safe data backups.



Finally, there is a useful selection of short hints and tips.



All in all, it is a great 48 page read (and if you ask Jim Nagel nicely, Archive may still offer sample copies to non-subscribers to try).



Archive magazine website



Just before Wakefield show, Archive 24.3 arrived on our doorsteps. If you are not currently a subscriber, here is what you are missing out on...When the magazine arrives, there is often a survey so you enter when you received your copy. In return, you can view the map showing how quickly the magazine was delivered (and where in the world they are).It has been a little while since the last issue of Archive, so there was lots of news including breaking news as Wakefield approached. As well as all the updates on events, hardware and software there are some nice updates on Community members (Chris Williams and Stephen Streater get a mention in this edition).There have been 2 shows since the last issues, so there are 10 pages of show reviews and pictures covering London and South West Shows.The bulk of Archive Magazine has always been written by its readership and consists generally of either practical tutorial-style material, hints and tips or updates on projects. In this edition:-1. Chris Hall looks at BBC Basic on the Pico and builds a welcome screen.2. David Snell explains the new features added to Procad+ for handling Open Street Map data.3. Chris Hall continues with his series on using GPS from RISC OS.4. Jim Lesurf tells us about his new hifi website (and how he used RISC OS to create it).5. Richard Darby looks at Duplex printing to Postscript printers in RISC OS.6. Mark Stephens looks at RISC OS news sites on the internet.7. Paul Porcelijn offers some tips on creating XML data on RISC OS for uploading bank details.8. Gavin Wraith experiments with StrongEd to see what it can do.9. Gerald Fitton transitions from CRT to LCD monitors.10. Mark Stephens looks at new Macs in the Mac Matters column.11. Jim Nagel gets some LED lighting on his keyboard.12. Bernard Boase has some suggestions and ideas on making sure you do safe data backups.Finally, there is a useful selection of short hints and tips.All in all, it is a great 48 page read (and if you ask Jim Nagel nicely, Archive may still offer sample copies to non-subscribers to try). Log in to comment on this article

