  What software updates would like to see at the next show?

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:44, 19/5/2017
One of the most positive things for me about the last round of shows (London, South-West, Wakefield) was the number of new versions of RISC OS packages released which offered new features. This was not just to support new hardware but to add functionality.
With Wakefield now behind us and a long gap until the London Show in October, now might be a good time to ponder/suggest/dream about updates you would like to see in RISC OS software you use?
Most RISC OS software is still fairly well-featured and well-designed. But there are still gaps, especially as the way people use software has changed. Here are my two suggestions to get you thinking...
'Better' IMAP support in !Messenger
IMAP works very well in !Messenger but a lot of the functionality in the actual application is not available. IMAP has become increasingly common with people spreading their email across multiple devices. I can use filters for IMAP mail in the MacOS email clients but it is not an option in !Messenger. It would be really nice to see all the features in !Messenger work on IMAP.
'Improved' Notes in !Organizer
Recent releases of !Organizer have seen some really powerful enhancements to the Diary features in the software, but no change to the Notes features which are still quit limited and clunky. Tools like !Trello now allow you to easily create draggable lists and it would be really nice to see something like this added to !Organizer.
Are these features you would also like to see? What is on your wishlist?
|mac9 (13:15 19/5/2017)
arawnsley (15:00 19/5/2017)
Gavin (17:19 21/5/2017)
mac9 (17:24 21/5/2017)
stewartbrookes (23:22 23/5/2017)
mac9 (20:45 24/5/2017)
Andrew McCarthy
|Message #124088, posted by mac9 at 13:15, 19/5/2017
|Citation, referencing and bibliography support in !TechWriter.
Andrew Rawnsley
|Message #124089, posted by arawnsley at 15:00, 19/5/2017, in reply to message #124088
|I seem to remember a !Citation program from "way back" which did all of that, I think in conjunction with Easi/Techwriter.
I didn't have much use for it, but am I deluding myself, or was it not up to much?
Gavin Wraith
|Message #124090, posted by Gavin at 17:19, 21/5/2017, in reply to message #124089
|I remember it had a pretty icon, but I never used it. Gnuplot was useful; an old version let you create drawfiles of graphs.
Andrew McCarthy
|Message #124091, posted by mac9 at 17:24, 21/5/2017, in reply to message #124089
|Thank you, it should be useful and it seems to have made an appearance on the !TechWriter / !EasiWriter CD at some point in time.
Stewart Brookes
|Message #124093, posted by stewartbrookes at 23:22, 23/5/2017, in reply to message #124089
|Well remembered! It's one of my favourite RISC OS apps and does an excellent job of exporting all sorts of reference styles, plus you can easily add your own. Part of the design was to export in a format that supports Easi/TechWriter. You can download a demo version here: http://www.chris-johnson.org.uk/ovationpro/applications.html
I think the author (Tim Dawson) may have given me permission to release it with a licence allowing for free distribution -- but I will need to check that, as it was a LONG time ago ;-)
I've got the sources for !Citation, so If anyone would like to help get it running on modern hardware (it's based on S-Base) then please do get in touch. Outta cite, Stewy
Andrew McCarthy
|Message #124094, posted by mac9 at 20:45, 24/5/2017, in reply to message #124093
Well remembered! It's one of my favourite RISC OS apps and does an excellent job of exporting all sorts of reference styles, plus you can easily add your own. Part of the design was to export in a format that supports Easi/TechWriter. You can download a demo version here: http://www.chris-johnson.org.uk/ovationpro/applications.htmlI did give !Citation a go after finding Chris Johnson's web site, but it failed on my Pi 3. I'd be happy to test a recompiled version on the Pi if that helped?
I think the author (Tim Dawson) may have given me permission to release it with a licence allowing for free distribution -- but I will need to check that, as it was a LONG time ago ;-)
I've got the sources for !Citation, so If anyone would like to help get it running on modern hardware (it's based on S-Base) then please do get in touch. Outta cite, Stewy
