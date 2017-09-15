  RISC OS on GitHub

In a previous article, we mentioned Git and GitHub.
Git is a version control system which software developers use. Once you have used version control is is very hard to go back. In particular it:-
1. Allows you to have a full, documented history of all changes you have made and roll back to any point.
2. Label your official release versions.
3. See what you have changed easily.
4. Work with other developers (even large groups) in an orderly manner, see who has edited which bit of code, merge code changes together and handle conflicts where several people are editing the same code.
5. Have the security of lots of backups.
6. Never lose anything! (if you use it properly)
Version control solves a lot of complex problems. When I hire new developers, I always ask them about their experiences with Version control systems....
RISC OS itself is available on version control (it uses CVS) and you can explore it online at the ROOL website.
Part of the attraction of Git is that it also gives easy access to GitHub (a huge online repository of software source code). And (in theory) it means the source code will never be lost. There are some interesting RISC OS related projects hosted on there. Here is a sample to start your exploration...
https://github.com/risc-os-open contains some Ruby and JavaScript projects written by ROOL for their website.
https://github.com/TimothyEBaldwin/RO_cvs2git converts RISC OS CVS to git.
https://github.com/elesar-uk/titanium-build is the source code for Elesar's Debian Linux build.
https://github.com/TimothyEBaldwin/RISC_OS_DevTimothy Baldwin's port of RISC OS to run on Linux.
https://github.com/dpt/PrivateEye The source code for Private Eye
https://github.com/alanbu/packman Source code for Package manager
https://github.com/martenjj/drawview A draw file viewer for Linux.
https://github.com/jaylett/zap Source code for !Zap