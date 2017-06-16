log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Elesar brings back Font Directory Pro for modern machines (News:9)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:9)
- Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21 (News:)
- Disappearing websites (News:)
- What development tools do we need ported to RISC OS (News:6)
- Help getting RPCEmu working on a MacBook (Gen:9)
- What software updates would like to see at the next show? (News:6)
- RC15 bring RISC OS to any Raspberry Pi (News:3)
- Latest Drag'n'Drop magazine reviewed (News:)
- Wakefield 2017 Show Report (News:4)
Related articles
- Elesar brings back Font Directory Pro for modern machines
- Exploring Mathematical shapes in RISC OS
- A fresh look at the Desktop Development Environment Manuals
- !Organizer reaches 2.26
- !PhotoDesk adds support for latest hardware and software with version 3.14
- Elesar's new Cloud Storage software
- Freeware instant messaging client released
- Iyonix: first birthday review
- PCITV screenshots
- Wakefield 2003 - the preview
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21
 

Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:44, 16/6/2017 | ,
 
Given the 12 years between the last 2 releases of Font Directory Pro, an update 6 months after the last release is really good news. Previously, this very slick Font Manager from LookSystems languished until adopted by Elesar.
 
This release moves the release from 3.20 to 3.21 so it is an incremental update. The only 'new feature' on the changelist is enhanced help text in Choices and there are 5 bug fixes.
 
The software comes with a slick installer application and was automatically mailed to all registered users. You will need your application key to update the software. It would have been nice to be able to just drag the software on have it updated (as we have got used to with packages like !Ovation).
 
Elesar are still asking for user ideas for future improvements and the appearance of an new version so soon should give us all encouragement for a bright future for this great piece of software.
 
Elesar website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21
  