Article archives
How popular are RISC OS sites online?

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:07, 30/6/2017 | ,
 
Just as in life, there are lots of different ways of measuring and estimating popularity. Online one of the ways you can do this is to use a tool called Alexa. This gives sites a ranking based on how popular Alexa thinks the site is (so number 1 is google.com).
 
It is not an exact science (and it can be misrepresentative on some sites where Alexa has less data), but it is a useful 'guess'. So I typed in some RISC OS sites (and non-RISC OS sites which you may have heard of as a comparison) to get some numbers. Here is what Alexa reported for global rankings.....
 
apple.com 65
bbcbasic.co.uk 2,564,449
cjemicros.co.uk 3,463,770
drobe.co.uk 19,898,135
iconbar.com 3,913,170
linuxmint.com 4,450
netsurf-browser.org 1,165,775
osnews.com 114,759
orpheusinternet.co.uk 17,233,044
raspberrypi.org 3,186
riscos.com 2,866,998
riscos.org 9,126,309
riscository.com 11,268,284
riscosopen.org 366,518
stardot.org.uk 827,545 (41,450 in just uK)
ubuntu.com 1,493
xara.com 88,840
 
It is not a total surprise that ROOL is easily the top RISC OS site I could find. We have some work to do with Iconbar (as do the RISC OS vendors if they want to grow their sales online).
 
What do you make of the numbers?
 
Weblink to lookup a website on Alexa.
 
  VincceH (10:58 30/6/2017)
  flibble (19:54 30/6/2017)
 
VinceH Message #124105, posted by VincceH at 10:58, 30/6/2017
VincceH
Lowering the tone since the dawn of time

Posts: 1578
We have some work to do with Iconbar
Unless you're actually paying Alexa, there's absolutely nothing you can do because the numbers are pretty much made up.

(They call it estimated, and have some blurb about it being based on real data from other sites - but ultimately if they have no data on your site, then the figures may as well be plucked from thin air.)
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Peter Howkins Message #124106, posted by flibble at 19:54, 30/6/2017, in reply to message #124105
flibble

Posts: 861 		Here's a few more
  • armini.co.uk: We don't have enough data to rank this website.
  • ident-online.co.uk: We don't have enough data to rank this website.
  • riscos.info: 4,845,247
  • elesar.co.uk: We don't have enough data to rank this website.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

