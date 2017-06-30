



How popular are RISC OS sites online? Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:07, 30/6/2017 | Internet, Opinion







It is not an exact science (and it can be misrepresentative on some sites where Alexa has less data), but it is a useful 'guess'. So I typed in some RISC OS sites (and non-RISC OS sites which you may have heard of as a comparison) to get some numbers. Here is what Alexa reported for global rankings.....



apple.com 65

bbcbasic.co.uk 2,564,449

cjemicros.co.uk 3,463,770

drobe.co.uk 19,898,135

iconbar.com 3,913,170

linuxmint.com 4,450

netsurf-browser.org 1,165,775

osnews.com 114,759

orpheusinternet.co.uk 17,233,044

raspberrypi.org 3,186

riscos.com 2,866,998

riscos.org 9,126,309

riscository.com 11,268,284

riscosopen.org 366,518

stardot.org.uk 827,545 (41,450 in just uK)

ubuntu.com 1,493

xara.com 88,840



It is not a total surprise that ROOL is easily the top RISC OS site I could find. We have some work to do with Iconbar (as do the RISC OS vendors if they want to grow their sales online).



What do you make of the numbers?



Weblink to



flibble (19:54 30/6/2017)

VinceH Message #124105, posted by VincceH at 10:58, 30/6/2017

Lowering the tone since the dawn of time Lowering the tone since the dawn of time

Posts: 1578 We have some work to do with Iconbar Unless you're actually paying Alexa, there's absolutely nothing you can do because the numbers are pretty much made up.



Peter Howkins Message #124106, posted by flibble at 19:54, 30/6/2017, in reply to message #124105

Posts: 861 Here's a few more



Posts: 861 Here's a few more armini.co.uk: We don't have enough data to rank this website.

ident-online.co.uk: We don't have enough data to rank this website.

riscos.info: 4,845,247

elesar.co.uk: We don't have enough data to rank this website.


