  Are the RISC OS show dates on your calendar?

It may seem a long way off with the long summer holidays stretching out to there distant horizon, but September and October will come round all too quickly.So here is a quick reminder to make sure you have notes the date for your diary... London RISC OS Show will be on Saturday 28th October 2017 at its usual venue of St Giles Hotel - Feltham, LondonIt is easily accessible by both car and public transport.All the major (and many minor players) in the RISC OS world attend (and generally run special offers and have new releases). So it is great place to see them, sample their wares and catch-up with other enthusiasts.In recent years, we have seen some innovations at the RISC OS show with organisers setting up taxi shares, meet ups or lifts via the RISC OS newsgroups, websites or at the show. The Internet make finding other attending much easier, so don't leave it until the last minute this year. The summer will fly by...There is a useful RISC OS Calendar page over at RISCOSitory which covers shows and also includes user group meetings if you are looking for (or organising) an event.