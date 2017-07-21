It may seem a long way off with the long summer holidays stretching out to there distant horizon, but September and October will come round all too quickly.
So here is a quick reminder to make sure you have notes the date for your diary... London RISC OS Show
will be on Saturday 28th October 2017 at its usual venue of St Giles Hotel - Feltham, London
It is easily accessible by both car and public transport.
All the major (and many minor players) in the RISC OS world attend (and generally run special offers and have new releases). So it is great place to see them, sample their wares and catch-up with other enthusiasts.
In recent years, we have seen some innovations at the RISC OS show with organisers setting up taxi shares, meet ups or lifts via the RISC OS newsgroups, websites or at the show. The Internet make finding other attending much easier, so don't leave it until the last minute this year. The summer will fly by...
There is a useful RISC OS Calendar page over at RISCOSitory
which covers shows and also includes user group meetings if you are looking for (or organising) an event.
|VincceH (09:15 21/7/2017)
justice (11:10 21/7/2017)
markee174 (17:01 21/7/2017)
Phlamethrower (10:56 22/7/2017)
justice (14:21 22/7/2017)
VinceH
|Message #124120, posted by VincceH at 09:15, 21/7/2017
|
|Not only, but also:
Don't forget that there is a RISC OS Shows and Events discussion mailing list - you can subscribe at http://riscository.co.uk/mailman/listinfo/shows-list_riscository.co.uk
This can be used, amongst other things, to arrange lifts, car shares and so on. To generally plan ahead for the day.
Dave Lawton
|Message #124121, posted by justice at 11:10, 21/7/2017, in reply to message #124120
|Not sure what's happened here, but shouldn't the title be :-
Are the RISC OS show dates on your calendar?
Not
How popular are RISC OS sites online?
Mark Stephens
|Message #124122, posted by markee174 at 17:01, 21/7/2017, in reply to message #124121
|Thanks for pointing out. Looks like a special feature in the icon bar cms.....
[Edited by markee174 at 17:02, 21/7/2017]
Jeffrey Lee
|Message #124123, posted by Phlamethrower at 10:56, 22/7/2017, in reply to message #124122
|Should be fixed now. I spotted a while ago that it wasn't renaming news articles properly, but never got round to fixing it!
Dave Lawton
|Message #124124, posted by justice at 14:21, 22/7/2017, in reply to message #124123
|Ta
Where on earth did you find the time, you busy man ?
