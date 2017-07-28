



ROM release for your Titanium - What is new







This is actually quite a major update and there is a long list of changes. The offical full list of changes is on the ROOL website. Some of the changes are not really relevent to Titanium users (Pico build fix, introduce iMx6 to ROOL repository) but there are lots of interest.







From a users point of view, there are 3 major new features



The first is the addition of 256 color modes.





This makes it much easier to use old software which was written for these modes.



Another



Improvements to ADFS now mean that you can have up to 8 terabytes of storage on RISC OS (and RISC OS uses large drives more efficiently).



A nice little enhancement for Paint is the addition of a timer control for the spray can (which was previously a little unwieldy on fast new modern machines). Paint is now version 2.21 (last updated May 2017).



BASIC and the Char and Draw applications both get enhancements and bug fixes.



The whole package is free to download and brings the Titanium bang up to date with RISC OS developments. What are your impressions of the new update? Have you found any problems?



