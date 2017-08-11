



RISC OS Interviews - Richard Brown (Orpheus Internet) Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:21, 11/8/2017 | Opinion



How long have you been using RISC OS?

Since the beginning.... I prefer not to talk years.



What other systems do you use?

I currently use both MacOs and various flavours of Windows. Thankfully not XP personally (although we still support it) but Windows 7 and above. I have toyed with Linux but never used in my work. All our servers run CentOS Linux and I have a Linux guru who handles those for me.



What is your current RISC OS setup?

I have an ARMx6 with a huge 32 inch curved monitor. You may have seen it at the shows, carefully guarded by me. There are 3 RaspberryPis, and some RiscPCs around if I need another machine for testing and debugging or propping open a door.



Do you attend any of the shows and what do you think of them?

Orpheus attends all the shows, and now co-organises the South-West Show (saturday 24th February 2018 in the usual venue as you asked). I really enjoy the shows as I get to put names to faces, meet lots of people and catch-up on developments. I try not to eat too many of the sweets on our stand. It is always a good place to make announcements to the RISC OS community and I did a small talk at this year's Wakefield.



I was really pleased with the car sharing we organised a bit last minute last year and we will be doing it for the 2018 show.



What do you use RISC OS for in 2017 and what do you like most about it?

What I like most about RISC OS is the ease of use. We currently run our accounts on RISC OS (!Prophet), prepare customer details invoices as PDFs (it produces much better PDF files than MacOs Preview), and I use it a lot more for email since moving to my ARMx6.



What is your favourite feature/killer program in RISC OS?

For me, the killer feature is the way the software plays well together. As a whole it is a really nice environment to work in.



!Zap or !StrongED?

!StrongED - Paul Vigay told me to use it for my needs and I have not had any reason to regret his advice. (Paul was also a !Zap fan). So probably says more about me than either text editor.



What would you most like to see in RISC OS in the future?

Siri??? New logo? Seriously, no public comment yet - will keep you posted...



I am really excited about what we can do with things we have been exploring with RISC OS Developments which is taking a fair amount of my time at present. As we said at the show, we have a plan and will let people know as and when we can.



Favourite (vaguely RISC OS-related) moan?

People do not upgrade their hardware enough.



What keeps you using RISC OS?

It is a pleasant drive.



What are the challenges to running a business in the RISC OS market?

Unfortunately, the market is rather small.



Can you tell us about what you are working on in the RISC OS market at the moment?

Yes and No, Orpheus are in the process of upgrading our servers with new services like SSL and SPF. Our FTTP prices have dropped (last Nov) and we have a software project that we would like to start soon specifically based for our RISC OS customers, which is nothing to do with my involvement with RISC OS Dev.



What is FTTP?

Fibre To The Premises. Finally, after years of waiting for BT to make it available for wholesale release. For most people this this could give you a faster fibre service. Email me if you want to know more.



Apart from iconbar (obviously) what are your favourite websites?

Amazon (Prime is great isn't it).



What do you think Paul Vigay would have made of the Computer/RISC OS scene in 2017?

He would be pleased that RISC OS is still here and would be telling us what RISC OS still does better than any other machine.



Any questions we forgot to ask you?

When the Orpheus Internet website will be updated. Answer is shortly....



At the end of the Orpheus Internet interview, Richard kindly agreed to switch hats and answer some RISC OS Developments questions which will appear in another article.



Orpheus Internet website



