RISC OS Developments

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:19, 18/8/2017 |
 
Richard Brown also agreed to recap on RISC OS developments as part of our interview.
 
Who came up with the original idea?
I came up with it over a conversation at a RISC OS show and it took off from there.
 
What was the reaction to your announcement at Wakefield?
It created a surprise and we received a good response from the Community.
 
How did you measure the response?
Of the people who we signed up to our NDA, and we spoke to candidly, 90% went on to make an investment in the Company. We were able to revise upwards the scope of the project as a result.
 
Can you remind us about the financial proposal you made?
Anyone who wanted to make a reasonable' investment could put money into RISC OS developments. This will help to finance our work. The deliverables will be of benefit to the RISC OS community. We have achieved our initial target, but any additional finance we can raise would be put to very good use. People need to talk to talk to us confidentially if they would like to know more.
 
Progress?
On going and taking up significant time. Like Castle, we will make announcements when apppropriate.
 
Stay tuned.
 
