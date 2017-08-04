log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- ROM release for your Titanium - What is new (News:)
- Are the RISC OS show dates on your calendar? (News:5)
- Installing the new ROM release for your Titanium (News:)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:10)
- Treasure trove of RISC OS games at JASPP site (News:)
- How popular are RISC OS sites online? (News:12)
- New release of Cyborg from AMCOG games (News:1)
- What development tools do we need ported to RISC OS (News:7)
- Elesar brings back Font Directory Pro for modern machines (News:9)
- Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21 (News:)
Related articles
- Latest Drag'n'Drop magazine reviewed
- Archive 24.3 Review
- Spring Issue of Drag'n'Drop Magazine hits the shelves
- Latest batch of RISC OS magazines published at London Show
- Latest Archive is dropping onto a door step near you....
- Wakefield 2003 - the preview
- ROM release for your Titanium - What is new
- Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21
- Drag'N'Drop brings you a new selection of fonts
- Elesar brings back Font Directory Pro for modern machines
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Summer edition of Drag'N'Drop hits the shelves
 

Summer edition of Drag'N'Drop hits the shelves

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:14, 4/8/2017 | ,
 


 
If you are finding the gap between the Spring and Autumn RISC OS shows too large, or the summer holidays are starting to drag, the Summer edition of Drag'N'Drop will provide you with the perfect remedy.
 
This quarterly magazine is available as a PDF (idea for reading on any Computer) and you can buy a copy for 3.50 pounds (an extra pound gets you the listings as well).
 
If you miss the Acorn magazines of yesteryear, you will feel very much at home with this months edition with its mix of news (which can be live links in a PDF), reviews, hardware and software projects including reasonably short (and well-documented) listings to type in. One thing I really appreciate in the magazine is that it tries to target all levels so there are lots of things for everyone from beginners (including helpful tips and reminders like how to get into BASIC) to hardcore coders (programming the sound system with RDSP and WIMP programming).
 
Budding games programmers can read about Amcog's Games development kit, play with their RDSP sound system and experiment with a short type-in game (Attack of the Raspberry Macaroons).
 
If you have an old Electron into your attic you learn how to 'upgrade' it to a RISC OS machine with a RaspberryPi.
 
There are some great little utility programs to type in (and nicely documented so you can tweak and extend) for generating musical staves and accessing Function keys from the desktop.
 
There is also an index of volumes 1-8. If you missed an article (or want to go back in the WIMP programming), you can buy a USB from the website with all the previous issues.
 
My personal favourite item in the magazine was the detailed description on how to upgrade the SD card in your RaspberryPi to RISC OS 5.23 the intelligent way without just rewriting the whole card. Worth the money on its own....
 
What was your favourite article?
 
Drag'N'Drop website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Summer edition of Drag'N'Drop hits the shelves
  