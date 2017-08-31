August news round-up

A quick round-up of news we noticed in the RISC OS world (please feel free to post in comments anything missed).
A new edition of Drag'n'Drop was published with a timely tutorial on upgrading your Pi to 5.23.
Some interesting developments in multi-core support for RISC OS.
The 5.23 release for the Titanium is now on ROOL site. R-Comp released their official version of it for their TiMachine.
Elesar also provided a new sales home for CloneDisc and SystemDisc.
Some new hardware with the RaspberryRo Lite (from 4D) and and a new mouse solution for older machines. RISC OS bits brought us the ROKit and PiSSDup.
RISC OS blog reviewed RISC OS on the Pi3 and Cyborg (a new game from AMCOG).
On The Icon Bar, we grilled Richard Brown about the SW show, Orpheus, RISC OS Developments (and which really is better -!Zap or !StrongED). And Jason Tribbeck announced he was back...
Discknight 1.53 is a major update making use of the new features in RISC OS 5.23
R-Comp released its !DualHead software to allow its TiMachine to make use of that second video port on the back.