- October News (News:2)
- Retrospective thoughts on 12 months of Titanium ownership (News:4)
- RISC OS London Show 2017 (News:1)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:11)
- In praise of !ShareFS (News:10)
- Aemulor (Gen:9)
- Acorn-Gaming.org.uk (Games:9)
- Help getting RPCEmu working on a MacBook (Gen:10)
- Best BBC Micro game music (Games:42)
- !DualHead second release reviewed (News:)
Article archives
October News
 

October News

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:30, 27/10/2017
 
Some things we noticed in the RISC OS world this month. what did you see?
 
More games excitement at http://equinox.tribbeck.com/
 
Purchasers of the Titanium from Elesar can get additional free software in the form of a developer bundle or RISC OS development tools.
 
ROOL confirmed on Iconbar forums that Access+ is now in their build.
 
Steve Potts updates !VNCSvr on his website
 
R-Comp brings Doom to modern RISC OS machines via !Store
 
A third release of !DualHead from R-Comp lets Titanium do 2560x1440 screen display on a single screen.
 
SatNav (the RISC OS GPS solution from Chris Hall) reaches version 1.90
 
Release 28 of the DDE from ROOL
 
A new version of RiscOSM from Sine Nomine Software
 
A new software compilation from Soft Rock Software
 
Looks like there might be a show coming up....
 
  October News
  arawnsley (09:17 27/10/2017)
  markee174 (19:35 27/10/2017)
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124198, posted by arawnsley at 09:17, 27/10/2017
R-Comp chap
Posts: 462 		We (R-Comp) also released NetFetch 5 yesterday which makes big improvements to secure email fetch/send, as well as supporting multiple SMTP servers for the first time on RISC OS (AFAIK), and lots of other goodness.

Press releases sent out to usual supsects. Side note - iconbar.com seem to be forwarding news postings to a non-existant email these days, so I'm not sure anyone is receiving the press releases we send to you guys?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #124201, posted by markee174 at 19:35, 27/10/2017, in reply to message #124198
Member
Posts: 26 		We will be round to see you at the show tomorrow to catch-up on all R-Comp developments...
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

