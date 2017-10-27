  October News

R-Comp chap

We (R-Comp) also released NetFetch 5 yesterday which makes big improvements to secure email fetch/send, as well as supporting multiple SMTP servers for the first time on RISC OS (AFAIK), and lots of other goodness.



Press releases sent out to usual supsects. Side note - iconbar.com seem to be forwarding news postings to a non-existant email these days, so I'm not sure anyone is receiving the press releases we send to you guys?