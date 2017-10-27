  October News

Some things we noticed in the RISC OS world this month. what did you see?
More games excitement at http://equinox.tribbeck.com/
Purchasers of the Titanium from Elesar can get additional free software in the form of a developer bundle or RISC OS development tools.
ROOL confirmed on Iconbar forums that Access+ is now in their build.
Steve Potts updates !VNCSvr on his website
R-Comp brings Doom to modern RISC OS machines via !Store
A third release of !DualHead from R-Comp lets Titanium do 2560x1440 screen display on a single screen.
SatNav (the RISC OS GPS solution from Chris Hall) reaches version 1.90
Release 28 of the DDE from ROOL
A new version of RiscOSM from Sine Nomine Software
A new software compilation from Soft Rock Software
Looks like there might be a show coming up....