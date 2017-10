  October News

Some things we noticed in the RISC OS world this month. what did you see?More games excitement at http://equinox.tribbeck.com/ Purchasers of the Titanium from Elesar can get additional free software in the form of a developer bundle or RISC OS development tools.ROOL confirmed on Iconbar forums that Access+ is now in their build.Steve Potts updates !VNCSvr on his website R-Comp brings Doom to modern RISC OS machines via !Store A third release of !DualHead from R-Comp lets Titanium do 2560x1440 screen display on a single screen.SatNav (the RISC OS GPS solution from Chris Hall) reaches version 1.90 Release 28 of the DDE from ROOL A new version of RiscOSM from Sine Nomine SoftwareA new software compilation from Soft Rock Software Looks like there might be a show coming up....