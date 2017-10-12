RISC OS London Show 2017

- 3rd Event Technologies, with the AMCS Music Creation system
- ABug, the Acorn and BBC Micro User Group
- AMCOG Games, who are planning to show off a new game alongside their game SDK, retro sound synthesiser, and their sizable back catalogue of previous releases
- Jon Abbot's Archimedes Software Preservation Project will be demonstrating various classic Acorn-era games running on both new and old systems, thanks to the impressive ADFFS
- Archive Magazine, who will be celebrating their 30th birthday, with DVDs available of all their back issues
- Paul Emerton's BBC Media Preservation, performing important work to preserve Acorn's history in UK TV broadcast production
- BeebOPL Synthesiser, the hardware addon that gives your Beeb the audio power of early SoundBlaster cards
- CJE and The Fourth Dimension with plenty of RISC OS hardware and software for sale
- Elesar Ltd, who will most likely have a Titanium or two on display, along with their CloudFS and FontDirectoryPro software products, and the reveal of a mysterious new product
- The latest beta of Impression X
- MW Software, back by popular demand
- Organizer
- Orpheus Internet
- Chris Hall's PiGPS
- R-Comp, who will also have plenty of RISC OS hardware and software for sale
- RISC OS Bits, offering spares and oddities for the discerning RISC OS user
- Retro Software, who will have a selection of their many retro game releases on show, as well as previews of in-development titles
- Neil Fazakerley's Riscy Robots powered by the Raspberry Pi
- RISC OS Open Ltd, who are likely to have at least one newly updated product available
- ROUGOL who are contractually obliged to turn up because this is their show
- RPCEmu
- Sine Nomine Software, who are promising to have a major new release of RiscOSM available, alongside their other products
- Soft Rock Software
- Steve Fryatt and his software
- Tricky Gaming for old and new fans of old and new games on the BBC Micro
- VideoNuLA, a modern video enhancer for the BBC Micro which offers many improvements over the original ULA chip
- And of course the charity stand, who will be raising money for Combat Stress.
For up-to-the-minute show news, remember to check out the show website.