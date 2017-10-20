log in | register | forums
Retrospective thoughts on 12 months of Titanium ownership
 

Retrospective thoughts on 12 months of Titanium ownership

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:24, 20/10/2017
 
Last year at the London Show, I upgraded my RISC OS system to a Titanium based system (in my case the TiMachine from R-Comp).
 
As the London Show is fast approaching, and other people may have similar thoughts, I felt some retrospective was in order...
 
I have found the machine to be a very stable and fast. I use it as my main RISC OS machine and experience a noticeable feeling of sluggishness if I go back to an older machine. All the software I use (especially !TechWriter and !MPro) work very well. It is a undoubtedly a pricey machine but I have made far more use of RISC OS in the last twelve months. It is a 'proper' machine in the sense you have DVD, SSD and lots of ports.
 
It is has been nice to see steady improvements to the system, especially the update to RISC OS 5.23, and releases to use Dual monitor support. It is also great to see Elesar updating their software and bringing some 'old' friends back to the platform such as Look Systems excellent font tools.
 
The big issue for me is the lack of a decent web browser as I spend a lot of time in web applications such as Jira, Trello and BaseCamp. I tried using my Pi3 with VNC for this, but have reverted to my Mac.
 
As I said, I have made much more use of RISC OS for the 'traditional' uses which it still excels at and very happy at my purchase. What are your thoughts/experiences?
 
  flibble (20:23 20/10/2017)
 
Peter Howkins Message #124195, posted by flibble at 20:23, 20/10/2017
flibble

Posts: 864 		I can tell you've been using your titanium for iconbar articles, all the screenshots have the Blue and Red the wrong way round big grin
