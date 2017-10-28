- RISC OS London Show 2017





The 2017 London show took place at its regular venue on Saturday 28th October (St Giles Hotel - Feltham, London). It was a warm and sunny autumn day (always a good start). I arrived by car along the M25 and the only queue I had was the one for show tickets at the very start of the event.The show was run as usual by ROUGOL and their army of helpers who did an excellent job of making everything work to time faultlessly.There is a separate report for there talks and a Show in pictures article linked at the bottom. In this report we will focus on the stands and the actual event.The event was using more rooms this year and felt busier (certainly in the morning). There were lots of busy stands with new releases and much to see. I have tried to capture this in our photo report . So here are some of my personal highlights.My first stop was mw-software to get the new !Artworks release (better support for new machines and some nice new tools). It was great to see Martin (dressed with bow tie as usual) back at the shows.The new release of !Organiser makes good use of the big screens and Nigel was asking for more ideas for future releases.ROOL had the new DDE and a chunky basic manual alongside some cool demos. Rob Sprowson was also there so I was able to ask him about changes in Pcloud (Rob already has a fix which is installed by rerunning the installer).Lots of nostalgia with BBC tv from yesteryear with the BBC Preservation Project....Amcog games stand provided a chance to try their full range of games and to learn more about their sound module.Richard Keefe showed off the new jpeg import and scaling in !Impression. He is continuing to both 32 bot and enhance the software. He uses it on his Titanium.Chris Hall continues to refine his GPS solution. This is now becoming very sophisticated with the ability to call home, put itself in standby. I look forward to seeing what chriss next project is.My overall view was that it was a very upbeat and positive show and we will be very busy reviewing the new releases for you on iconbar over the next few months. Log in to comment on this article

