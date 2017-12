Some things we noticed in the RISC OS world this month. What did you see?RISC OS London show took place - read the Iconbar report RISCOSbits makes your Pi-Top into a proper RISC OS machine with a themed cover DDE28 get a quick update to fix a bug AMCOG updates their new Protector game !Artworks 2.X3 is now available. ArtWorks newsletter #77 sent out (76 was published over 5 years ago).