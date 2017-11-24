



The software comes as a single zip file and there are instructions on how to install or upgrade. When you first run the software, you will be asked about how you would like to update. The default is Y for each. I found I had to save the default choices back at the end.







The headline feature in this release is the rewrite on the planner mode. This is really slick and will display as many weeks forward as it can comfortably display. So on my 1920x1200 screen, I can see the next 14 weeks in a very readable vertical format. If you have a higher resolution you will get less weeks - the software adjusts to fit what makes sense for your display size. I have always been a 'two weeks display mode' user up until now but I am now experimenting with this display.







There are also some nice-to-have features in the software including a better print dialog box and the !Organizer window can be moved or resized by dragging any corner.



The release note says that there have been under the hood changes to improve the software and speed it up. It certainly feels very smooth in operation on my Titantium. Tab and backtab (tab with shift key pressed) allow you to cycle onto the next or last week. If you are in mutli-week modes it moves forward/backward just one week - it does not jump 14 weeks forward in my full display!



The website itself could do with a little TLC. The !Organizer Version History is very out of date and could probably just go.



!Organizer are also still asking for more suggestions on features for the next release.



Overall I am really pleased with the new features in 2.28 and I recommend it as an upgrade to all existing users (and well worth a look if are not using it).



!Organizer can be purchased



from the website with the usual discounts for existing customers. !Organizer 2.28 reviewed mavison (11:13 24/11/2017)

Posts: 1 Thank you for reviewing Organizer v2.28. In fact the Planner was only changed slightly - it was the other Diary display formats which were changed to match the Planner, and they now all will display multiple columns if the window is wide enough. Also with higher resolutions the wider the window can be made, and the more weeks will be seen. [ Log in to reply ]

