log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- !DualHead puts 2 screens in one (News:)
- RISC OS London Show 2017 - Notes from the talks (News:6)
- November News (News:)
- !Organizer 2.28 reviewed (News:2)
- !OBrowse reviewed (News:10)
- Aemulor (Gen:16)
- DDE reaches release 28 and above (News:)
- Elesar quicks dispels stormy clouds (News:2)
- RISC OS London Show 2017 (News:)
- RISC OS London Show 2017 - Pictures (News:)
Related articles
- !Organizer 2.28 reviewed
- !DualHead second release reviewed
- !DualHead in use
- R-Comp release !DualHead
- Summer edition of Drag'N'Drop hits the shelves
- ROM release for your Titanium - What is new
- Elesar updates Font Directory Pro to 3.21
- Latest Drag'n'Drop magazine reviewed
- Archive 24.3 Review
- Drag'N'Drop brings you a new selection of fonts
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: !DualHead puts 2 screens in one
 

!DualHead puts 2 screens in one

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:11, 8/12/2017 |
 
R-Comp have been very busy in developing !DualHead and release 3 is now available. This includes more polish and one really cool new feature....
 

 
Some monitors allow multiple inputs and have a special mode which allows them to display both outputs together, side by side. !DualHead now makes use of this to give you a higher resolution screen than should be possible with the Titianium.
 
You will need the right sort of monitor (R-Comp will be happy to sell you one if needed), and you then plug in both monitor outputs from your Titanium. You are still limited to 2048x2048 output on a single screen but using this trick you can get around this issue. The configuration software gives you easy access to these 'new' modes in the bottom half of the drop down list. So you can now have 2560x1440 or higher resolution modes from the Titanium.
 
I look forward to seeing what R-Comp have planned for release 4.
 
R-Comp website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: !DualHead puts 2 screens in one
  