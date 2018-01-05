!ArtWorks 2.X3 released





As with previous releases, the latest !ArtWorks is a mixture of keeping the product current and running on the latest hardware, some tweaks and some new goodies.



If you are running !Artworks on the latest RaspberryPi, IGEPv5 or Titanium machines, the color modes all work correctly. With their extra speed, these should be your tool of preference now for most RISC OS activities.....



The Single pixel nudging option is a nice to have which makes it easier to move objects in single pixel increments with the ctrl key pressed. Apply ClipView now lets you wrap and object into a clip View where you can edit it with the new shape painter/eraser tool.



This is the big new feature which lets you paint and edit clip shapes. You can control the accuracy (how many control points you want) and effectively draw big irregular clips very easily which you can then tweak by editing the shape. At the London Show, Martin showed how easy this made it to cut images out of a background which can then be used as part of a drawing as if they were just an image with a transparent background. You can also use it to edit any Vector shape, taking a bite out of the iconic !ArtWorks apple...









!ArtWorks has always been a favourite tool of mine, both for work and fun. Now it runs really nicely on my Titanium and the new Shape tool is a really nice addition to its featureset. I look forward to 2.X4!



As with all previous releases, there are discounts to upgrade from a previous version.



