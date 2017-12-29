December News round-up

Some things we noticed in the RISC OS world this month. What did you see?
More update to RDSP announced on ROOL forums
Elesar releases an update for Titanium users wanting to use two screens.
Autumn 2017 issue of Drag'n'Drop is now available on the website.
Show dates for 2018 all now released with SW show on 24th February, Wakefield Show on 21st April and London Show on 27th October.
80% of the RISC OS user guide is now updated and ROOL are asking for volunteers to complete the task.
Sophie Wilson was a guest on the Selywn team in the Christmas University challenge contest.
Some interesting updates on the RISC OS Linux port over on ROOL.