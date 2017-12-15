log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: 10 RISC OS gift ideas for Christmas
 

10 RISC OS gift ideas for Christmas

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:04, 15/12/2017 |
 
Here are some thoughts for some RISC OS gifts to treat yourself or your RISC OS loved ones from 2017.
 
1. The latest 5.23 ROM was released. Get a copy the software on Get the latest release on SD card or combined with lots of great software.
2. The BBC BASIC manual, now updated after 25 years.
3. The latest DDE release, complete with a wealth of electronic reference materials.
4. The latest edition of !Artworks, now at 2.X3.
5. Contribute to a bounty to help this happen in RISC OS releases.
6. Relax with some new Arcade games from Amcog games.
7. Organizer 2.28 gives you the ultimate Calendar and Organiser on your RISC OS machine.
8. Get your Fonts back into order with Font Directory Pro.
9. Keep using your old software on new hardware with Aemulor.
10. A RaspberryPi is stocking sized with a price to match and opens up the RISC OS and Linux software world.
 
What would you like to see under the tree?
 
