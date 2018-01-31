log in | register | forums
January News Round-up
 

January News Round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:07, 31/1/2018 |
 
Some things we noticed in the RISC OS world this month. What did you see?
 
RDSP (the free Sound module from AMCOG games) updated to version 0.40. Some new effects and Stereo sound placement have been added.
 
Font Directory Pro updated to version 3.22 to improve compatibility on RISCOS 6 and Select.
 
R-Comp released OS Update 10 for ARMX6 along with a beta version including the SMP Multi core support to experiment with.
 
BBC Radio 4 talked to Eben Upton about the Pi (available on iPlayer for the near future).
 
Lots of interesting updates on the Raspberry Pie competition at riscos.fr
 
Elesar updates their Linux release for Titanium to keep current with Debian updates.
 
News appearing for next months South-West Show.
 
Jim Lesurf has republished a large collection of his sound articles on his website
 
Wispy wifi interface reviewed on RISC OS blog.
 
Updated StrongHelp C Library manual is now available on riscos.info
 


