South West Show is fast approaching
 

South West Show is fast approaching

Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:29, 17/1/2018 |
 
The South-West Show, the premier RISC OS Show in the South-West, is fast approaching....
 
This year, it is on Saturday 24th February, 2018 at the usual venue of the Webbington Hotel.
 
The usual suspects should all be there. At the moment 'confirmed exhibitors' include
 
R-Comp / RCI
Orpheus Internet
ROOL (with Elesar)
Organiser
Archive Publications
Amcog Games
RISC OS Bits
John Norris
Ident Computer
Soft Rock Software
ROUGOL
Chris Hall
Steve Fryatt
Charity Stand
Pi/Jam area
Tasty Treats
 
If you would like to exhibit, just let Andrew at R-Comp know and he will arrange a table for you.
 
If you are not local, the Show is at a very nice hotel and you can get a great discounted rate if you contact Richard at Orpheus. He may also be able to tell you who else is in town if you want to catch-up with some other RISC OS users over dinner or drinks.
 
We will bring you some more updates as the show approaches....
 
Is the date in your diary?
 
show website
 
