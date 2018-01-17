



South West Show is fast approaching Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:29, 17/1/2018 | Shows







This year, it is on Saturday 24th February, 2018 at the usual venue of the Webbington Hotel.



The usual suspects should all be there. At the moment 'confirmed exhibitors' include



R-Comp / RCI

Orpheus Internet

ROOL (with Elesar)

Organiser

Archive Publications

Amcog Games

RISC OS Bits

John Norris

Ident Computer

Soft Rock Software

ROUGOL

Chris Hall

Steve Fryatt

Charity Stand

Pi/Jam area

Tasty Treats



If you would like to exhibit, just let Andrew at R-Comp know and he will arrange a table for you.



If you are not local, the Show is at a very nice hotel and you can get a great discounted rate if you contact Richard at Orpheus. He may also be able to tell you who else is in town if you want to catch-up with some other RISC OS users over dinner or drinks.



We will bring you some more updates as the show approaches....



Is the date in your diary?



show website



