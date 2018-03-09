log in | register | forums
55 BBC Micro Books on CD

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:53, 9/3/2018
 

If you are looking to experiment with BBC BASIC (or a bit of nostalgia), you should take a look at the 55 BBC Micro Books CD from Drag'N'Drop.
 
The disk consists of a wide range of BBC BASIC material, republished. The books themselves are included in multiple formats (PDF, HTML, Impression and EasiWriter) with the BASIC supplied as separate listings.
 
Many of the listings are quite short and targeted at the capabilities of the BBC range, but there is a lot of material here to explore, nicely presented. There is a wide range of programs and guides, with lots of games.
 

 
 
There are plenty of places to get lost, old friends to rediscover and new ones to find in this compilation of material.
 
The CD costs 12 pounds from Drag'N'Drop website
 
