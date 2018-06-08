



A new monitor for my RISC OS and Mac systems Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:53, 8/6/2018







The latest Macs use Apple's USB-C connections. You can buy adapters for connecting in other types of connector such as HDMI or you can now buy monitors which have a USB-C connector. Apple offers an LG monitor which provides 5K and can also power the computer and handle the display on a single cable. If money is no object, you want an uncluttered desk and a 'to die for' screen quality on the latest Macs, the LG UltraFine 5K Display is the current top option.



Not only is this monitor very expensive but it will not work on my RISC OS kit as it only has a USB-C input.... One monitor which has also had a lot of very favourable press coverage is another LG model (27UD88-W). This is much more affordable (under 500 pounds), has USB-C input (not powerful enough to act as a power supply as well but fine to drive a 4K display), and also allows for HDMI and DP-IN as well. There are even a couple of old style USB ports for good measure. So how well does this model work for all the machines?



Very well is the short answer. The screen quality is great and you can have all the machines power up and then switch between them. The 27UD88-W has a single joystick type control under the screen and (IMHO) this is one of the nicest switches I have used on monitors - 2 clicks and I am on a different screen. The screen is ultra-sharp on both the Mac and the lower resolution Titanium 1920 x 1200 display.



One word of caution on moving up to a higher resolution screen. My combined switch box (which allows me to share screen and keyboard/mouse through one switch box) does not work on the higher resolution screens. So if you are using a switch box, you may want to verify what it can support.



A really nice feature of the higher resolution screen is that you have your other machines accessible via VNC. This also gives you some idea of the extra 'real estate' the monitors can give you if you are working on a Mac.



If you are looking for a godo quality monitor to provide a high resolution display, which also plays well with your RISC OS kit, the LG 27UD88-W should be one of your shortlist.











Steffen Huber Message #124295, posted by hubersn at 17:29, 9/6/2018 Member

Posts: 70 I would (and have here http://riscosblog.huber-net.de/2018/03/raspberry-pi-3-b-4k-und-risc-os/) recommend the iiyama G-MASTER GB2888UHSU-B1, which is a 4K 28" screen with a lot of inputs and a very low price, currently less than 400. I use it with various Pis, ARMX6, Titanium (obviously with a lower resolution) and PCs via a 4K capable HDMI switch in combination with my old USB-PS2-VGA Belkin KVM.



I have not yet found a properly working HDMI 4K KVM with 8 ports. [ Log in to reply ]

