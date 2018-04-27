  April News Round-up

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
Elesar now able to take orders for AMCOG Flash USB collection
SW Show videos of talks now available - see Vince's post on ROOL forums
Speculation in the press that Apple will use ARM chips in its Computers from 2020. Could ROOL port RISC OS please (please, please)?
Cloudflare also choosing ARM chips
MW-software releases free AWViewer 2.18 with support for the new LTRGB screen modes
A new edition of Archive magazine landed on my doorstep. Read our review
R-Comp has a new, enhanced version of Wolfenstein 3D available from them or via PlingStore.
There was a show and RISC OS 5.24 arrived.