Recent discussions
- Power Switching a RaspberryPi (News:)
- Code GCC produces that makes you cry #12684 (Prog:22)
- April News Round-up (News:1)
- Wakefield 2018 show in pIctures (News:1)
- Wakefield 2018 Show Report (News:4)
- New edition of Archive lands on my doorstep... (News:)
- Wakefield 2018 Show Preview (News:)
- DDE tools update released (News:4)
- March News Round-up (News:1)
- Drag'n'drop winter 2018 edition reviewed (News:)
April News Round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:58, 27/4/2018 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
 
Elesar now able to take orders for AMCOG Flash USB collection
 
SW Show videos of talks now available - see Vince's post on ROOL forums
 
Speculation in the press that Apple will use ARM chips in its Computers from 2020. Could ROOL port RISC OS please (please, please)?
 
Cloudflare also choosing ARM chips
 
MW-software releases free AWViewer 2.18 with support for the new LTRGB screen modes
 
A new edition of Archive magazine landed on my doorstep. Read our review
 
R-Comp has a new, enhanced version of Wolfenstein 3D available from them or via PlingStore.
 
There was a show and RISC OS 5.24 arrived.
 
  mac9 (13:06 27/4/2018)
 
Andrew McCarthy Message #124278, posted by mac9 at 13:06, 27/4/2018
Member
Posts: 12 		Just noticed that there are some Wakefield 2018 videos on YouTube, search for Ruth Gunstone...
