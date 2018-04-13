log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Wakefield 2018 Show Preview (News:)
- DDE tools update released (News:4)
- March News Round-up (News:1)
- Drag'n'drop winter 2018 edition reviewed (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Tim H-Smith (News:1)
- 55 BBC Micro Books on CD (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Richard Keefe (News:3)
- The South-West Show Report 2018 (News:9)
- February News Round-up (News:)
- The South-West Show 2018 in pictures (News:)
Related articles
- The South-West Show Report 2018
- The South-West Show 2018 in pictures
- New RISC OS !FamTree application reviewed
- South West Show is fast approaching
- RISC OS London Show 2017
- RISC OS London Show 2017 - Notes from the talks
- RISC OS London Show 2017 - Pictures
- RISC OS London Show 2017
- Acorn World Sat 13th - Sunday 14th May
- Wakefield 2017 Show Report
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield 2018 Show Preview
 

Wakefield 2018 Show Preview

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:05, 13/4/2018 |
 

 
The Wakefield Show 2018 takes place on saturday at its regular venue (The Cedar Copurt Hotel). The hotel is by the motorway (with a big car park) and Wakefield is very central for public transport. There is no 'show bus', but the Show website has lots of details on travel and accommodation.
 
All the regular exhibitors will be there and the list includes:-
  • AMCOG Games
  • Orpheus Internet
  • Archive Magazine
  • R-Comp / R- Comp Interactive
  • Charity Stall
  • Retro Hardware
  • Chris Hall
  • RISCOS Open
  • CJE Micros and 4D
  • RISCOSBits
  • Daniel Jameson
  • Rob Coleman
  • Drag n Drop
  • Sine Nomine
  • Flax Cottage Educational Archive
  • Soft Rock Software
  • Impression X (Richard Keefe)
  • Steve Fryatt
  • MUG - Midland User Group
  • Wakefield RISCOS Computer Club
  • MW Software
  • Xaviers Arcs
  • North One Communications (Organizer)
Some of them will be updating us on developments in the theatre talks.
 
There should be lots to catch-up and buy on the day.
 
Remember to drop by ROOL to find out about developments with RISC OS 5.24, the DDE update, compatibility on the new RaspberryPi and the Bounties.
 
Show website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield 2018 Show Preview
  