Wakefield 2018 Show Preview

The Wakefield Show 2018 takes place on saturday at its regular venue (The Cedar Copurt Hotel). The hotel is by the motorway (with a big car park) and Wakefield is very central for public transport. There is no 'show bus', but the Show website has lots of details on



All the regular exhibitors will be there and the list includes:- AMCOG Games

Orpheus Internet

Archive Magazine

R-Comp / R- Comp Interactive

Charity Stall

Retro Hardware

Chris Hall

RISCOS Open

CJE Micros and 4D

RISCOSBits

Daniel Jameson

Rob Coleman

Drag n Drop

Sine Nomine

Flax Cottage Educational Archive

Soft Rock Software

Impression X (Richard Keefe)

Steve Fryatt

MUG - Midland User Group

Wakefield RISCOS Computer Club

MW Software

Xaviers Arcs

North One Communications (Organizer) Some of them will be updating us on developments in the



There should be lots to catch-up and buy on the day.



Remember to drop by ROOL to find out about developments with RISC OS 5.24, the DDE update, compatibility on the new RaspberryPi and the Bounties.



Show website



