Wakefield 2018 Show Preview

The Wakefield Show 2018 takes place on saturday at its regular venue (The Cedar Copurt Hotel). The hotel is by the motorway (with a big car park) and Wakefield is very central for public transport. There is no 'show bus', but the Show website has lots of details on travel and accommodation.
All the regular exhibitors will be there and the list includes:-
- AMCOG Games
- Orpheus Internet
- Archive Magazine
- R-Comp / R- Comp Interactive
- Charity Stall
- Retro Hardware
- Chris Hall
- RISCOS Open
- CJE Micros and 4D
- RISCOSBits
- Daniel Jameson
- Rob Coleman
- Drag n Drop
- Sine Nomine
- Flax Cottage Educational Archive
- Soft Rock Software
- Impression X (Richard Keefe)
- Steve Fryatt
- MUG - Midland User Group
- Wakefield RISCOS Computer Club
- MW Software
- Xaviers Arcs
- North One Communications (Organizer)
There should be lots to catch-up and buy on the day.
Remember to drop by ROOL to find out about developments with RISC OS 5.24, the DDE update, compatibility on the new RaspberryPi and the Bounties.
