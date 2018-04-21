log in
Wakefield 2018 show in pIctures
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 20:05, 21/4/2018 |
Shows
Take a walk around the Wakefield 2018 with us....
(Click on the thumbnails for the bigger image)
Wakefield 2018 show in pIctures
adrianl
(09:46 26/4/2018)
Adrian Lees
Message #124277, posted by
adrianl
at 09:46, 26/4/2018
Member
Posts: 1567
Just noticed your article got a mention on one of my favourite (non RISC OS-related) websites
http://www.osnews.com/story/30293/Wakefield_2018_RISC_OS_show_report
Admittedly, we could - as per the one comment at the time of writing - still use a few younger faces for balance.
[
Log in
to reply ]
