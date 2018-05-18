



GDPR and RISC OS Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:53, 18/5/2018 | Internet



You may have been receiving quite a few emails recently related to GDPR. This is a new set of rules which into effect across the whole EU and impacts anyone who holds individual data. Companies now need to be much more careful on what data they hold on you and have your permission to hold it. You also have a right to ask Companies to forget you and delete any emails which include you.



GDPR can result in very serious fines (and the body which enforces it is funded by fines so will be looking to impose some penalties so it can pay its bills). So most companies are being very cautious, especially until it is clear what the rules actually mean.



There are 2 aspects from a RISC OS aspect....



Firstly, if you are holding any personal data (ie mailing list, customer details, etc), you need to have ensured you comply with the new rules. This also includes keeping the data secure... So a major feature of the !Impact release at Wakefield was adding encryption so that data is not stored on disk in easily hackable/readable text files. If you have !Fireworkz documents, you should be securing them. Hopefully, the new Elesar update for !Prophet will include enhancements to make it easier to keep data secure.



Secondly, you may well be receive emails from ROOL and other RISC OS companies. You need to reply to these to confirm your permission to continue contacting you. The ROOL email arrived this week and if you do not reply, you will not receive any more emails from them. So make sure you reply!



GDPR comes into force on 25th May.



GDPR and RISC OS markee174 (13:59 18/5/2018)

Mark Stephens Message #124283, posted by markee174 at 13:59, 18/5/2018 Member

Posts: 37 Just received my opt-in email from CJE Micros. [ Log in to reply ]

