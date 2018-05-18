log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- NetSurf or Iconbar? (Site:1)
- GDPR and RISC OS (News:1)
- Power Switching a RaspberryPi (News:1)
- Messenger Pro reaches release 8 (News:)
- RPCEmu 0.9.0 (Gen:2)
- RISC OS 5.24 arrives (News:)
- Code GCC produces that makes you cry #12684 (Prog:22)
- April News Round-up (News:1)
- Wakefield 2018 show in pIctures (News:1)
- Wakefield 2018 Show Report (News:4)
Related articles
- Are the RISC OS show dates on your calendar?
- How popular are RISC OS sites online?
- Aemulor/Spellings.net account details posted online
- You wait ages for ONE browser update for your Raspberry Pi...
- Mail client Pluto updated, open-sourced
- Last RISC OS version of NetSurf announced
- NetSurf may be forced to drop support for RISC OS
- Time to stop buying via Steam?
- Maybe you should read drobe.co.uk, instead?
- Freeware instant messaging client released
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: GDPR and RISC OS
 

GDPR and RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:53, 18/5/2018 |
 
You may have been receiving quite a few emails recently related to GDPR. This is a new set of rules which into effect across the whole EU and impacts anyone who holds individual data. Companies now need to be much more careful on what data they hold on you and have your permission to hold it. You also have a right to ask Companies to forget you and delete any emails which include you.
 
GDPR can result in very serious fines (and the body which enforces it is funded by fines so will be looking to impose some penalties so it can pay its bills). So most companies are being very cautious, especially until it is clear what the rules actually mean.
 
There are 2 aspects from a RISC OS aspect....
 
Firstly, if you are holding any personal data (ie mailing list, customer details, etc), you need to have ensured you comply with the new rules. This also includes keeping the data secure... So a major feature of the !Impact release at Wakefield was adding encryption so that data is not stored on disk in easily hackable/readable text files. If you have !Fireworkz documents, you should be securing them. Hopefully, the new Elesar update for !Prophet will include enhancements to make it easier to keep data secure.
 
Secondly, you may well be receive emails from ROOL and other RISC OS companies. You need to reply to these to confirm your permission to continue contacting you. The ROOL email arrived this week and if you do not reply, you will not receive any more emails from them. So make sure you reply!
 
GDPR comes into force on 25th May.
 
  GDPR and RISC OS
  markee174 (13:59 18/5/2018)
 
Mark Stephens Message #124283, posted by markee174 at 13:59, 18/5/2018
Member
Posts: 37 		Just received my opt-in email from CJE Micros.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: GDPR and RISC OS
  