Some things we noticed this month. What did you see? DiscKnight has now been updated to 1.54 release.RISC OS Awards 2017 results were announced The RISC OS Blog has a post on Zero Page protection , explaining all about it. CashBook 1.41 released by Steve Fryatt to fix potential corruption issue with cheque numbers.Amcog Games releases Island of the Undead on !Store Titanium purchasers now receive a free copy of the newly updated RISC OS 5 User Guide