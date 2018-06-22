log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Geminus (Gen:8)
- A new monitor for my RISC OS and Mac systems (News:1)
- May news round-up (News:)
- How likely is it that... (PP:2)
- NetSurf or Iconbar? (Site:1)
- GDPR and RISC OS (News:1)
- Power Switching a RaspberryPi (News:1)
- Drag'n'Drop Spring 2018 edition released (News:)
- Messenger Pro reaches release 8 (News:)
- RPCEmu 0.9.0 (Gen:2)
Related articles
- 55 BBC Micro Books on CD
- Returning to ImpressionX
- ArtWorks 2.X3 released
- !OBrowse reviewed
- DDE reaches release 28 and above
- Elesar quicks dispels stormy clouds
- !DualHead second release reviewed
- RISC OS software to download from !Store
- RISC OS on GitHub
- R-Comp release !DualHead
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: !Organizer updated to 2.28a
 

!Organizer updated to 2.28a

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:29, 22/6/2018 |
 
A surprise release at Wakefield 2018 was an updated version of !Organizer (2.28a). As the number suggests, this is an incremental update to fix bugs and also add minor improvements to the ToDo Section and the interaction with RiscOSM. According to the change log there are 30 changes in the code from v2.28
 
As with all recent releases of !Organizer, when you run the new software for the first time, it will do some house-keeping and update your data to the latest version.
 
Much of the software world is moving towards more incremental and regular releases, and it is nice to get more regular releases rather than just once a year. And if you have any ideas for features you would like to see in the next release, the developers are keen for your feedback.... (I would love more draggable items as I have become hooked on Trello at work).
 
!Organizer website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: !Organizer updated to 2.28a
  