!Organizer updated to 2.28a

A surprise release at Wakefield 2018 was an updated version of !Organizer (2.28a). As the number suggests, this is an incremental update to fix bugs and also add minor improvements to the ToDo Section and the interaction with RiscOSM. According to the change log there are 30 changes in the code from v2.28

As with all recent releases of !Organizer, when you run the new software for the first time, it will do some house-keeping and update your data to the latest version.

Much of the software world is moving towards more incremental and regular releases, and it is nice to get more regular releases rather than just once a year. And if you have any ideas for features you would like to see in the next release, the developers are keen for your feedback.... (I would love more draggable items as I have become hooked on Trello at work).


