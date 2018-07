CashBook and other goodies

Steve Fryatt is a well-known face in the RISC OS world and a regular fixture at RISC OS shows where his stand always has lots of interesting software.His website hosts lots of free software including the free home accounts software CashBook . This has recently reached release 1.41There are utilities like Locate PrintPDF and PS2Paper , lots of games If you are looking to write your own software, there are Build Tools and a guide to Wimp Programming In C Steve also has some interesting pages on his website on his non-RISC OS activities.