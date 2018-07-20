RiscOSM continues to expand its horizons

We wrote previously about the welcome continued improvements in Organizer. Another application which continues to see welcome regular improvements is RiscOSM, the software which allows you to create your own maps from raw data. These can then be exported to other RISC OS applications.
You can review the version history online. The latest update is 20th June 2018. As well as lots of bug fixes, Sine Nomine continue to expand the software in two key directions.
Firstly the software features allow you to do more and more with the maps. A highlight of the recent Wakefield show was watching the enthusiastic demonstration of the new editor features for changing paths.
Secondly, a map creation program is only as good as the raw data it is able to use. There is now a large range of data available for use covering not just UK but large parts of Europe, America and Australia. The software now also offers integration to some online photo resources.
It is great to see the software continuing to evolve, and we look forward to seeing what Sine Nomine will be showing at the next Show.
RiscOSM website