



Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23 Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:44, 13/7/2018 | Software







Elesar have released an updated version of Font Directory Pro. As the version number suggests, this is just an incremental update. It does add one really useful feature (suggested by a user) to allow text on the global clipboard to be used in the application.It is good to see the software being updated, and Elesar are always keen to hear if you have any other ideas for improving the software.The update is free to existing users (you should have received an email if you are registered) and can be purchased online


