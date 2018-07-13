log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- CashBook and other goodies (News:)
- June News Round-up (News:)
- Getting started with Bash on RISC OS (News:1)
- !Organizer updated to 2.28a (News:)
- Geminus (Gen:8)
- A new monitor for my RISC OS and Mac systems (News:1)
- May news round-up (News:)
- How likely is it that... (PP:2)
- NetSurf or Iconbar? (Site:1)
- GDPR and RISC OS (News:1)
Related articles
- CashBook and other goodies
- !Organizer updated to 2.28a
- 55 BBC Micro Books on CD
- Returning to ImpressionX
- ArtWorks 2.X3 released
- !OBrowse reviewed
- DDE reaches release 28 and above
- Elesar quicks dispels stormy clouds
- !DualHead second release reviewed
- RISC OS software to download from !Store
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23
 

Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:44, 13/7/2018 |
 
Elesar have released an updated version of Font Directory Pro. As the version number suggests, this is just an incremental update. It does add one really useful feature (suggested by a user) to allow text on the global clipboard to be used in the application.
 
It is good to see the software being updated, and Elesar are always keen to hear if you have any other ideas for improving the software.
 
The update is free to existing users (you should have received an email if you are registered) and can be purchased online
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23
  