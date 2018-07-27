  RISC OS ports website

If you are a MacOS user, you have probably heard of MacPorts (unless you are a Howebrew fan).
RISC OS users have a similarly named website at http://www.riscosports.co.uk
This site has a good collection of software including lot of Emulators for classic consoles and machines, Games, and a selection of downloads.
There are also some programs compiled with VFP support, including Quake, POVRay and MuView.
You will also find Raspberry Pi specific items including Khronos.
Finally there are some fun little OpenGL examples and some useful resources.
Some of the software is older release (ie Vice) but the site is still being update in 2018 and there is plenty of interest to download and try.