  RISC OS ports website

Member

Posts: 1

This is a very good move. I remember when I first discovered Dave McEwan's emulator page was no more, and a lot of the old freeserve or demon TAM month pages have gone the same way.



It's also very good that all of the zip files are locally hosted (not sparkplug archives any more, but I guess zips are easier if you're unzipping from a PC or linux onto an SD card for your rPi - though I dunno how that would handle file types and so on).



The only slight downside is that any description beyond the link text and more significantly the original author of these programs are not listed. But at least the executable code is safe for now.