RISC OS ports website

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:26, 27/7/2018 |
 
If you are a MacOS user, you have probably heard of MacPorts (unless you are a Howebrew fan).
 
RISC OS users have a similarly named website at http://www.riscosports.co.uk
 
This site has a good collection of software including lot of Emulators for classic consoles and machines, Games, and a selection of downloads.
 
There are also some programs compiled with VFP support, including Quake, POVRay and MuView.
 
You will also find Raspberry Pi specific items including Khronos.
 
Finally there are some fun little OpenGL examples and some useful resources.
 
Some of the software is older release (ie Vice) but the site is still being update in 2018 and there is plenty of interest to download and try.
 
  levi (17:29 27/7/2018)
 
Levi Levinson Message #124314, posted by levi at 17:29, 27/7/2018
Member
Posts: 1 		This is a very good move. I remember when I first discovered Dave McEwan's emulator page was no more, and a lot of the old freeserve or demon TAM month pages have gone the same way.

It's also very good that all of the zip files are locally hosted (not sparkplug archives any more, but I guess zips are easier if you're unzipping from a PC or linux onto an SD card for your rPi - though I dunno how that would handle file types and so on).

The only slight downside is that any description beyond the link text and more significantly the original author of these programs are not listed. But at least the executable code is safe for now.
