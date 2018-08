Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?Interesting debugging tool called BreakAid that hooks into the OS breakpoint system.Review of Jason Tribbeck's game Equinox on RISC OS blog Elesar releases new version 3.23 of Font Directory ProR-Comp have announced that their new mini.m computer is available for sale, squeezing the power of their ARMX6 into a much smaller and cheaper package.Mark will be taking a break from writing articles over the summer holiday.