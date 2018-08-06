Orpheus launch crowdfunding campaign

Matthew Price Message #124319, posted by mjprice at 02:09, 7/8/2018

Posts: 3 Any chance of a mobile friendly version of the website? Its almost impossible to read the full announcement on iOS!



Will donations be handled by one of the reputable crowd sourcing sites like Kick Starter?

Levi Levinson Message #124320, posted by levi at 05:18, 7/8/2018, in reply to message #124319

Posts: 3 Nope, they're using the old highly reliable and traceable phone number with associated address to send blank cheques to.



Well, if it ain't broke...

Rob Kendrick Message #124321, posted by nunfetishist at 06:22, 7/8/2018, in reply to message #124319



Posts: 485 Gasp, £15,000 would buy you an *awful* lot of time in AWS, Azure, Gandi, or Hetzner, all of which look after the complexities of redundant power and network for you. Want more redundancy? Use more then one provider.



You can rent a quarter rack with provided power and networking in an existing data centre with excellent links for as little as £200 a month for the things you actually need to be physical.



(Things that don't need to be physical: Your ADSL RADIUS auth servers, your SMTP servers, your spam filtering, your mail box hosting, your web hosting, your nntp mirror, your shell servers, your LDAP servers, and almost everything else.)

Richard Goodwin Message #124326, posted by rich at 14:26, 7/8/2018, in reply to message #124319