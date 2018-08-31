log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Acorn World at Cambridge computer museum, 8-9th Sept 2018 (News:1)
- August News round-up (News:)
- The state of PackMan in 2018 (News:)
- Drawing symmetrical objects symmetrically (Prog:1)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:13)
- Elesar releases new version of Prophet (News:)
- NetSurf or Iconbar? (Site:2)
- Orpheus launch crowdfunding campaign (News:4)
- RISC OS ports website (News:3)
- July News round-up (News:)
Related articles
- The state of PackMan in 2018
- Elesar releases new version of Prophet
- July News round-up
- RISC OS ports website
- RiscOSM continues to expand its horizons
- Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23
- CashBook and other goodies
- !Organizer updated to 2.28a
- 55 BBC Micro Books on CD
- Returning to ImpressionX
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: August News round-up
 

August News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:11, 31/8/2018 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
 
DDE28c update from ROOL.
 
Prophet Version 3.94 and Font Directory Pro 3.23 now available from Elesar
 
Orpheus Internet launches a crowdfunding campaign to finance the upgrading of their services. Latest total
 
It is games month on RISC OS blog!
 
New 32bit version of Dickie Brickie now on !Store for free.
 
R-Comp SP12a brings DualMonitor version 5 and lots of RISC OS 5.24 software updates to TiMachine.
 
The ROOL TCP/IP "phase 1" bounty reaches a major milestone with a beta release of the updated AcornSSL module, supporting the modern TLS protocol instead of the old and insecure SSL protocol.
 
André Timmermans releases DigitalCD 3.11 and KinoAmp 0.48. The new version of KinoAmp is able to use hardware overlays for improved playback performance on machines and OS versions which support that functionality.
 
ADFFS 2.68 released. ROOL have also updated their website
 
IconBar will be running regular articles over the Autumn after a bit of a summer break. We kick off next friday with an interview....
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: August News round-up
  