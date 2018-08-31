August News round-up

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
DDE28c update from ROOL.
Prophet Version 3.94 and Font Directory Pro 3.23 now available from Elesar
Orpheus Internet launches a crowdfunding campaign to finance the upgrading of their services. Latest total
It is games month on RISC OS blog!
New 32bit version of Dickie Brickie now on !Store for free.
R-Comp SP12a brings DualMonitor version 5 and lots of RISC OS 5.24 software updates to TiMachine.
The ROOL TCP/IP "phase 1" bounty reaches a major milestone with a beta release of the updated AcornSSL module, supporting the modern TLS protocol instead of the old and insecure SSL protocol.
André Timmermans releases DigitalCD 3.11 and KinoAmp 0.48. The new version of KinoAmp is able to use hardware overlays for improved playback performance on machines and OS versions which support that functionality.
ADFFS 2.68 released. ROOL have also updated their website
IconBar will be running regular articles over the Autumn after a bit of a summer break. We kick off next friday with an interview....