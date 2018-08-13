



Elesar releases new version of Prophet Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:50, 13/8/2018 | Software







The main changes in the new releases have been to bring the software so that it runs on all modern machines with a nice set of RISC OS 4 or 5 icons and does not need Aemulor to run on 32bit. Oh, and it understands the tax system in 2018.



There is also a revised 262 page manual for the product.



Elesar has been developing quite a track record of reviving and updating old RISC OS software, and we look forward to seeing what they have planned for Prophet (and what other surprises they spring on us).



with a new license for 97.20 (Including VAT) or 68.40 for an upgrade.











































