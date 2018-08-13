log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Elesar releases new version of Prophet (News:)
- NetSurf or Iconbar? (Site:2)
- Orpheus launch crowdfunding campaign (News:4)
- RISC OS ports website (News:3)
- July News round-up (News:)
- State of RISC OS software (Gen:5)
- Lua and RISC OS (Prog:1)
- RiscOSM continues to expand its horizons (News:1)
- Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23 (News:)
- CashBook and other goodies (News:)
Related articles
- July News round-up
- RISC OS ports website
- RiscOSM continues to expand its horizons
- Font Directory Pro moves to 3.23
- CashBook and other goodies
- !Organizer updated to 2.28a
- 55 BBC Micro Books on CD
- Returning to ImpressionX
- ArtWorks 2.X3 released
- !OBrowse reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Elesar releases new version of Prophet
 

Elesar releases new version of Prophet

Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:50, 13/8/2018 |
 
Hot on the heels of updating Font Directory Pro, Elesar have announced a new release of the resurrected Accounting package Prophet.
 
The main changes in the new releases have been to bring the software so that it runs on all modern machines with a nice set of RISC OS 4 or 5 icons and does not need Aemulor to run on 32bit. Oh, and it understands the tax system in 2018.
 
There is also a revised 262 page manual for the product.
 
Elesar has been developing quite a track record of reviving and updating old RISC OS software, and we look forward to seeing what they have planned for Prophet (and what other surprises they spring on us).
 
Website link with a new license for 97.20 (Including VAT) or 68.40 for an upgrade.
 
 
 


 
 
 


 
 
 


 
 
 


 
 
 


 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Elesar releases new version of Prophet
  