The Book of Arcade Games reviews

Andrew Rawnsley at 11:18, 14/12/2018

R-Comp chap

Posts: 475 One thing I'd like to see from books like these is a more "broken down" listing where each PROC/FN is printed separately, with an explanation of what is being done and why.



Of course, those familiar with BASIC will be able to follow the code somewhat, but often the nuances or techniques aren't obvious, especially to new readers.



Adding more REMs to lines might also be helpful with this.



I say this because the main charm of type-in listings is being able to learn as you go, and fiddle with the program yourself. The more assistance the book/magazine gives with this, the better





And yes, at the back of my mind I'm thinking about the old Usborne books and the like from my youth. Although I forget the names, I remember borrowing several excellent ones (an underwater adventure with Davey Jones' Locker, and a Haunted Castle graphics/animation), plus longer adventures (Isle of something).



Even then, they tended to focus on art, clues and worldbuilding rather than necessarily explaining the code, so again, there's room for improvement.



Peter Howkins at 23:15, 15/12/2018, in reply to message #124406





Posts: 868 And yes, at the back of my mind I'm thinking about the old Usborne books and the like from my youth. Although I forget the names, I remember borrowing several excellent ones (an underwater adventure with Davey Jones' Locker, and a Haunted Castle graphics/animation), plus longer adventures (Isle of something). For a true hit of 80's nostalgia, Usborne released nearly all these books as free PDFs a couple of years ago, enjoy



https://usborne.com/browse-books/features/computer-and-coding-books/



And scroll down past the new ones

Andrew Rawnsley at 11:59, 16/12/2018, in reply to message #124408