The Book of Arcade Games was launched at the recent RISC OS London Show
.
The 130 page book contains updated and and enhanced listings for 10 of the best Arcade games from the Drag'n'Drop magazine. There is also a introductory guide on how to type in (and Chris was offering the already typed in code to download at the Show).
The Games are all written in BBC BASIC and there is a nice screenshot and description of each before the listing. The type is clear and readable, and the book is spiral bound, so sits flat on your desk. All this makes it very easy to follow the code.
If you are interested in programming RISC OS of just looking for a bit fo fun and nostalgia, I can recommend this book.
You can preview the book online
for free and it costs 15 pounds (including postage) from Drag'n'Drop website
.
|The Book of Arcade Games reviews
|arawnsley (11:18 14/12/2018)
flibble (23:15 15/12/2018)
arawnsley (11:59 16/12/2018)
Andrew Rawnsley
Message #124406, posted by arawnsley at 11:18, 14/12/2018
|R-Comp chap
Posts: 475
|One thing I'd like to see from books like these is a more "broken down" listing where each PROC/FN is printed separately, with an explanation of what is being done and why.
Of course, those familiar with BASIC will be able to follow the code somewhat, but often the nuances or techniques aren't obvious, especially to new readers.
Adding more REMs to lines might also be helpful with this.
I say this because the main charm of type-in listings is being able to learn as you go, and fiddle with the program yourself. The more assistance the book/magazine gives with this, the better
And yes, at the back of my mind I'm thinking about the old Usborne books and the like from my youth. Although I forget the names, I remember borrowing several excellent ones (an underwater adventure with Davey Jones' Locker, and a Haunted Castle graphics/animation), plus longer adventures (Isle of something).
Even then, they tended to focus on art, clues and worldbuilding rather than necessarily explaining the code, so again, there's room for improvement.
[Edited by arawnsley at 11:22, 14/12/2018]
Peter Howkins
Message #124408, posted by flibble at 23:15, 15/12/2018, in reply to message #124406
Posts: 868
And yes, at the back of my mind I'm thinking about the old Usborne books and the like from my youth. Although I forget the names, I remember borrowing several excellent ones (an underwater adventure with Davey Jones' Locker, and a Haunted Castle graphics/animation), plus longer adventures (Isle of something).For a true hit of 80's nostalgia, Usborne released nearly all these books as free PDFs a couple of years ago, enjoy
https://usborne.com/browse-books/features/computer-and-coding-books/
And scroll down past the new ones
Andrew Rawnsley
Message #124409, posted by arawnsley at 11:59, 16/12/2018, in reply to message #124408
|R-Comp chap
Posts: 475
|Thanks Peter, yes. I found those after typing my message the other day.
Unfortunately, I've not found the series of four hard-back books which I mentioned in my post. I recall one was a graphics and sound "demo" of a haunted castle which had lightening flashes and a witch on a broomstick etc.
Another was an underwater text adventure, probably looking for treasure, but which included davey jones and his infamous locker.
I believe there were two others in the series too, but I'm not 100% sure. I remember finding the two on a "library van" mobile library which came to the village each week in the earlyu/mid 80s. Young me was amazed that such books existed, AND WERE ON THE VAN. It was (to little me) an unbelievable find.
|